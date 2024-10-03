APPROVED: Union Street offices to become student flats in £2.7m bid to boost Granite Mile

Plans to turn old Union Street offices into dozens of student flats have been approved in the latest bid to reverse the Granite Mile’s fortunes.

The Edinbugh-based Optimal Student firm put in proposals for the Braemar House complex at 267 Union Street last year.

They wanted to turn the upper levels above the So… NYC bagel diner and Cafe Andaluz into space for 53 students.

It comes as part of Aberdeen City Council’s major masterplan aspirations to revive the Granite Mile by getting more people living on or around the street.

What are the new Union Street student flats plans?

The same developer previously had plans for the neighbouring Victoria House upper-level offices, above Amarone, rubber-stamped by city officials.

Those offices will become 25 student flats, with plans to join the two complexes together.

Building documents indicate the overall project will cost £2.7 million.

At Braemar House, the offices will become 49 one-bedroom studio apartments while a pair of two-bedroom units will be created too.

There would also be a small “cinema room” for movie nights, a “student social space” and “meeting pod”.

Planners agreed the plans to breathe new life into the vacant offices would “enhance the vitality and viability of city centre”.

But does Aberdeen NEED more student flats?

This is just one of several recent proposals for new Aberdeen student flats, with plans at the Northern Hotel and the historic TSB building on Union Terrace currently under consideration.

Aberdeen University has argued that neither is required, with students able to stay at university accommodation.

But property consultants insist the city has a shortage of the right sort of apartments for students…

Will it be a good area for students?

For youngsters eager to socialise, the flats are well positioned near both the Soul bar and various nightspots on Langstane Place.

And they won’t be short of dining options downstairs either.

The Amarone Italian restaurant and the So… NYC bagel cafe are just below too, along with the Gidi Grill African and Caribbean venue in the old Jones The Bootmakers store.

