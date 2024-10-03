APPROVED: Union Street offices to become student flats in £2.7m bid to boost Granite Mile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
APPROVED: Union Street offices to become student flats in £2.7m bid to boost Granite Mile

The Braemar House complex had been home to the Munro travel agency in recent years.

By Ben Hendry
The Braemar House offices will become new Union Street student flats in Aberdeen.
The Braemar House offices will become new Union Street student flats in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Plans to turn old Union Street offices into dozens of student flats have been approved in the latest bid to reverse the Granite Mile’s fortunes.

The Edinbugh-based Optimal Student firm put in proposals for the Braemar House complex at 267 Union Street last year.

They wanted to turn the upper levels above the So… NYC bagel diner and Cafe Andaluz into space for 53 students.

It comes as part of Aberdeen City Council’s major masterplan aspirations to revive the Granite Mile by getting more people living on or around the street.

The block was formerly Norwich Union offices. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

What are the new Union Street student flats plans?

The same developer previously had plans for the neighbouring Victoria House upper-level offices, above Amarone, rubber-stamped by city officials.

Those offices will become 25 student flats, with plans to join the two complexes together.

Building documents indicate the overall project will cost £2.7 million.

Union Street could soon receive a bit of a population boost. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

At Braemar House, the offices will become 49 one-bedroom studio apartments while a pair of two-bedroom units will be created too.

There would also be a small “cinema room” for movie nights, a “student social space” and “meeting pod”.

Planners agreed the plans to breathe new life into the vacant offices would “enhance the vitality and viability of city centre”.

The building is now listed as under offer. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

But does Aberdeen NEED more student flats?

This is just one of several recent proposals for new Aberdeen student flats, with plans at the Northern Hotel and the historic TSB building on Union Terrace currently under consideration.

Aberdeen University has argued that neither is required, with students able to stay at university accommodation.

But property consultants insist the city has a shortage of the right sort of apartments for students…

The plans have been sealed. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

Do you think these new student flats will boost Aberdeen city centre? Let us know in our comments section below

 Will it be a good area for students?

For youngsters eager to socialise, the flats are well positioned near both the Soul bar and various nightspots on Langstane Place.

And they won’t be short of dining options downstairs either.

The Amarone Italian restaurant and the So… NYC bagel cafe are just below too, along with the Gidi Grill African and Caribbean venue in the old Jones The Bootmakers store.

You can see the Union Street student flats plan here.

Read more about Aberdeen’s Granite Mile:

