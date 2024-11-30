The creator behind Cullen’s ’emporium’ Christmas store who is usually asleep on the big day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The creator behind Cullen’s ’emporium’ Christmas store who is usually asleep on the big day

Noreen Philip, who has set up her "bespoke" Gallimaufry Christmas Shop, said her exhausting Christmas traditions which leave her needing a nap on December 25 were passed down from her mum.

Noreen Phillip in Gallimaufry Christmas Shop in Cullen Antiques Centre.
Noreen Phillip is running her Christmas "emporium" called Gallimaufry in Cullen Antiques. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
By Lottie Hood

On the top floor of Cullen Antiques, is the Christmas emporium version of Narnia.

With towering twiggy angels, wine cork reindeer and head-sized bells, the Gallimaufry Christmas Shop is as unique as the antiques housed downstairs.

And there wreathed in a swirling array of festive aromas you can find its creator Noreen Phillip.

Noreen Phillip is running her Christmas "emporium" called Gallimaufry in Cullen Antiques.
Noreen Phillip started Gallimaufry Christmas Shop. Images: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

The Inverness-born crafter has made an art of hosting Christmas pop-up shops for the last 30 years.

Travelling the world with her husband, a former Gordon Highlander, Noreen, 67, has seen some of the best decorations the world has to offer.

Since they moved back outside of Turriff a few years ago, she has used her expertise and crafting skills to bring the magic to the northeast.

And it seems to leave quite an impression.

Christmas goods in the Gallimaufry Christmas Shop
Some of the Christmas goods on display.

Laughing she said: “One lady came in two days ago. She opened the door and looked in and she went ‘H*** s***!’

“I don’t think she could believe her eyes.

“It’s a magnificent setting in here. It’s an Emporium more than anything else and a total mixture of genres. That’s what Gallimaufry means, it’s a collection of bits and bobs.”

Cullen’s Gallimaufry Christmas Shop

This is the first year Noreen has set up shop in the former Cullen church and despite the space, the top floor is “jam-packed”.

Using some of the first-floor’s antiques to jazz up her displays, there are festive goods from all over the world.

Noreen with a twiggy angel in Gallimaufry Christmas Shop in Cullen 
Noreen with a person-sized twiggy angel.

But she admitted some of her best-sellers are Noreen-made.

“A lot of stuff that I make is bespoke, nobody else makes it.

“With the wreaths, some are Highland-themed, some are quirky or traditional. My stuff is one of the three.

“I’ve turned my hand to the weirdest and most wonderful things.”

Making things like mulled wine spices, the cork reindeer, Christmas oils and bespoke wreaths, Noreen said if inspiration strikes, she sets up a spontaneous workshop in their home.

Some of the wreaths made by Noreen in the Gallimaufry Christmas Shop in Cullen 
Some of the wreaths made by Noreen.

As a result, even her black flat-coated retriever Flora is not safe from being covered in some sparkly matter.

“And the whole house and me as well,” Noreen laughed. “It’s a very sparkly house just now.”

‘It is completely unrivalled in Moray’

The mum-of-three – who runs a herb and plant business in summer – runs Gallimaufry during the winter months as the countdown to Christmas begins.

She said it has turned into a family affair with her sister-in-law making wax melts, her son making bottle openers from whisky staves and her daughter making jewellery.

Stockings hung up in the Cullen Christmas Shop.
Noreen said there is something for everyone to be found in Gallimaufry.

“So there’s a lot,” she said. “It’s a mixture of rustic and elegant and just something for everybody. There’s a lot of small stuff too.

“I love meeting people (in the Cullen Christmas shop).

“When we arrived here, we didn’t know anybody. But now I know loads of people’s faces. So it’s been really special.”

John Webb Owner, Victoria Pearce Manager, and the lady in the hat known as FRED outside Cullen Antiques Centre.
Cullen Antiques Centre owner John Webb, operations manager Victoria Pearce and Fred.

Cullen Antiques Centre, operations manager, Victoria Pearce said it was a “fantastic” addition to the area.

She said: “It is completely unrivalled in the area. We don’t have that kind of shop in Moray.

“It is a huge amount of floor space. The smell hits you as soon as you open the door to the church.”

Family Christmas in Inverness was always made ‘interesting’ with last minute invites

Unsurprisingly Noreen is a festive fan.

While gazing up at the fairy lights in the Cullen Christmas shop, she said: “I do love Christmas and I always go into a lot of bother with it.

“It’s just the happiness it gives to people.”

Noreen with a reindeer smiling in the Gallimaufry Christmas Gift Shop
Noreen said she loves the magic and happiness Christmas brings.

When asked where it all started, Noreen said she used to help decorate the venues for themed events for the Army.

From there, she started to make decorations and would host a festive shop sometimes from their home in whatever country they were living in at the time.

But really, the magic started as a kid with her mum in Inverness.

“My mum loved Christmas and went into a lot of bother and we were always involved in that too,” she said.

Noreen in Gallimaufry Christmas Shop in Cullen.
Noreen said Christmas was always extra special because her birthday was the day before.

“The whole house was always well decorated and the Christmas table was magnificent.

“We always had weird and wonderful people in the house that she’d pick up and take home for Christmas, like backpackers and anybody that was around on Christmas morning in Inverness.

“It was always interesting each year. There was just that special atmosphere at Christmas.”

Why is Noreen napping for most of Christmas Day?

With her birthday falling on Christmas Eve, Noreen’s birthday was often filled with snow, a feast for 40 kids put together by her mum and a Santa appearance.

“So that was really special,” she said.”My birthday cake used to come from great aunt Nelly, from Walkers in Aberlour.

“That was the start of Christmas for me, the Walker cake arriving in a big cardboard box.”

Due to her mum’s influence, Noreen is usually found napping in a corner on December 25.

Noreen Philip outside Cullen Antiques Centre.
Noreen said she often has a monumental task on Christmas Eve.

With the family coming to stay at their house, she stays up most of the night transforming their home once everyone is in bed.

“I can’t wait until they go to bed on Christmas Eve and then when they get up in the morning, it’s magical,” said Noreen.

“I never go out for a meal or drink on my birthday because I know what I’ve got to do when I go to bed.

“After I’ve stayed up all night on Christmas Eve, that’s me asleep in a corner on Christmas Day.”

The Gallimaufry Christmas Shop is open six days a week 10am to 4pm barring a Monday. Cullen Antiques Centre is also open from Thursday to Sunday. 

