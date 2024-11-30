The creator behind Cullen’s ’emporium’ Christmas store who is usually asleep on the big day

On the top floor of Cullen Antiques, is the Christmas emporium version of Narnia.

With towering twiggy angels, wine cork reindeer and head-sized bells, the Gallimaufry Christmas Shop is as unique as the antiques housed downstairs.

And there wreathed in a swirling array of festive aromas you can find its creator Noreen Phillip.

The Inverness-born crafter has made an art of hosting Christmas pop-up shops for the last 30 years.

Travelling the world with her husband, a former Gordon Highlander, Noreen, 67, has seen some of the best decorations the world has to offer.

Since they moved back outside of Turriff a few years ago, she has used her expertise and crafting skills to bring the magic to the northeast.

And it seems to leave quite an impression.

Laughing she said: “One lady came in two days ago. She opened the door and looked in and she went ‘H*** s***!’

“I don’t think she could believe her eyes.

“It’s a magnificent setting in here. It’s an Emporium more than anything else and a total mixture of genres. That’s what Gallimaufry means, it’s a collection of bits and bobs.”

Cullen’s Gallimaufry Christmas Shop

This is the first year Noreen has set up shop in the former Cullen church and despite the space, the top floor is “jam-packed”.

Using some of the first-floor’s antiques to jazz up her displays, there are festive goods from all over the world.

But she admitted some of her best-sellers are Noreen-made.

“A lot of stuff that I make is bespoke, nobody else makes it.

“With the wreaths, some are Highland-themed, some are quirky or traditional. My stuff is one of the three.

“I’ve turned my hand to the weirdest and most wonderful things.”

Making things like mulled wine spices, the cork reindeer, Christmas oils and bespoke wreaths, Noreen said if inspiration strikes, she sets up a spontaneous workshop in their home.

As a result, even her black flat-coated retriever Flora is not safe from being covered in some sparkly matter.

“And the whole house and me as well,” Noreen laughed. “It’s a very sparkly house just now.”

‘It is completely unrivalled in Moray’

The mum-of-three – who runs a herb and plant business in summer – runs Gallimaufry during the winter months as the countdown to Christmas begins.

She said it has turned into a family affair with her sister-in-law making wax melts, her son making bottle openers from whisky staves and her daughter making jewellery.

“So there’s a lot,” she said. “It’s a mixture of rustic and elegant and just something for everybody. There’s a lot of small stuff too.

“I love meeting people (in the Cullen Christmas shop).

“When we arrived here, we didn’t know anybody. But now I know loads of people’s faces. So it’s been really special.”

Cullen Antiques Centre, operations manager, Victoria Pearce said it was a “fantastic” addition to the area.

She said: “It is completely unrivalled in the area. We don’t have that kind of shop in Moray.

“It is a huge amount of floor space. The smell hits you as soon as you open the door to the church.”

Family Christmas in Inverness was always made ‘interesting’ with last minute invites

Unsurprisingly Noreen is a festive fan.

While gazing up at the fairy lights in the Cullen Christmas shop, she said: “I do love Christmas and I always go into a lot of bother with it.

“It’s just the happiness it gives to people.”

When asked where it all started, Noreen said she used to help decorate the venues for themed events for the Army.

From there, she started to make decorations and would host a festive shop sometimes from their home in whatever country they were living in at the time.

But really, the magic started as a kid with her mum in Inverness.

“My mum loved Christmas and went into a lot of bother and we were always involved in that too,” she said.

“The whole house was always well decorated and the Christmas table was magnificent.

“We always had weird and wonderful people in the house that she’d pick up and take home for Christmas, like backpackers and anybody that was around on Christmas morning in Inverness.

“It was always interesting each year. There was just that special atmosphere at Christmas.”

Why is Noreen napping for most of Christmas Day?

With her birthday falling on Christmas Eve, Noreen’s birthday was often filled with snow, a feast for 40 kids put together by her mum and a Santa appearance.

“So that was really special,” she said.”My birthday cake used to come from great aunt Nelly, from Walkers in Aberlour.

“That was the start of Christmas for me, the Walker cake arriving in a big cardboard box.”

Due to her mum’s influence, Noreen is usually found napping in a corner on December 25.

With the family coming to stay at their house, she stays up most of the night transforming their home once everyone is in bed.

“I can’t wait until they go to bed on Christmas Eve and then when they get up in the morning, it’s magical,” said Noreen.

“I never go out for a meal or drink on my birthday because I know what I’ve got to do when I go to bed.

“After I’ve stayed up all night on Christmas Eve, that’s me asleep in a corner on Christmas Day.”

The Gallimaufry Christmas Shop is open six days a week 10am to 4pm barring a Monday. Cullen Antiques Centre is also open from Thursday to Sunday.