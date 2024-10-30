Unsurpassed luxury at Rockliffe Hall as this father-of-three emerged a new man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unsurpassed luxury at Rockliffe Hall as this father-of-three emerged a new man

My wife and I spent two nights basking in a level of luxury and relaxation we're not used to at Rockliffe Hall in County Durham.

By Calum Petrie
Rockliffe Hall in County Durham. Image: Peers Communications
Rockliffe Hall in County Durham. Image: Peers Communications

“Tension is who you think you are. Relaxation is who you are.”

Well, if this Chinese proverb is to be believed, I well and truly found myself at Rockliffe Hall.

Situated in calming rural surroundings in County Durham (though just a 10-minute drive from Darlington), Rockliffe Hall is a 5-star hotel with spa and golf course.

My wife and I spent two nights basking in a level of luxury and relaxation that as stressed parents-of-three we are well and truly unaccustomed to.

Our holidays tend to be, well, not holidays. Short breaks are rarely a proper ‘break’.

Rockliffe Hall: Big on space, big on luxury, big on all the added extras

But Rockliffe Hall – sans kids, of course – was exactly what we needed and more, going into the hectic winter season.

The hotel rooms are big on space, big on luxury, and have all the added extras you’d expect from a 5-star country retreat.

The bedrooms well and truly exceeded my expectations. Image: Peers Communications

If we left our room for even 20 minutes, we’d return to freshly made beds, a restocked drinks cabinet, and eight more small bottles of Molton Brown products in the bathroom.

We arrived after a five-hour drive from Aberdeen in time for a 90-minute session at the Spa Garden.

The infinity pool on the Spa Garden. Image: Peers Communications

Which was the perfect tonic for stiff bodies after so long in the car.

I’m not exactly used to spa treatment, but there can’t be many places in the UK which offer the experience Rockliffe Hall does.

Blending indoors and outdoors, the Spa Garden is a haven of calm and tranquility.

The infinity edge pool allowed us to take in panoramic views of the Durham countryside as squirrels scurried here and there.

The contrast between steamy pool and crisp Autumn day was fantastic as the M74 and M6 soon left my system.

Steam room? Take your pick

We had to prise ourselves out. When we did, we tried the glass-fronted sauna which lets you get close to nature while enjoying therapeutic and relaxing dry heat.

The hydrotherapy pool. Image: Peers Communications

After a lie-down on the tepidarium beds, contoured tiled loungers that radiate a gentle heat – to reduce stress (you see the theme) – we explored further.

A salt steam sauna, an infrared room, chill room (called the Igloo), and foot spa were all ticked off. I’m not sure about my wife, but for me everything so far was a totally new experience.

The chill room might not have been as relaxing as the other facilities, but as with everything else it promised to do me good.

Facilities in the Spa Garden also include a hydrotherapy pool and tropicarium, and there’s a pool and sauna for the use of all hotel guests.

The tepidarium beds. Image: Peers Communications

There’s also a gym, but believe me, we weren’t here for that kind of thing.

Though it’s worth mentioning that Middlesborough Football Club have their training centre next door – we saw the players being put through their paces.

Rockliffe Hall has its own championship golf course, and though I didn’t take my clubs with me, we did enjoy dinner at the Clubhouse Kitchen & Bar.

The Clubhouse Kitchen & Bar. Image: Peers Communications

I had the 8oz Wagyu Burger, with my vegetarian wife enjoying the Lemon Sole (“the best fish I’ve ever had”).

To the treatment rooms

After the first child-free night, we rose for breakfast in The Orangery. Rockliffe Hall feels like the place where day-to-day rules can be thrown out the window, so I started with the continental plate of cheese and ham followed by a Full English.

Then it was off to the treatment rooms, where we were booked in for a 45-minute Mud Rasul Steam bathing ritual.

It’s an experience inspired by an ancient Middle eastern custom of herbal steam and mud bathing.

Basically, you slather yourself all over in said mud, and sit in a steam room. After half an hour, warm sprinklers come on above you and wash the mud off.

The Mud Rasul Steam bathing ritual was a new experience. Image: Peers Communications

Part of the joy of coming to Rockliffe Hall was being able to do nothing. So after a few hours of doing exactly that, it was off to dinner and one of the most remarkable dining experiences of my life.

I’d come to Rockliffe Hall for the food alone

TERRA began as a summer residency from James Close, former chef patron of 2-Michelin Star Raby Hunt, who joined Rockliffe Hall as culinary director in February 2024.

Due to its success, it has been extended until December 21 2024. During November and December diners can choose to dine from two new tasting menus, designed to take them on a journey of discovery.

The food at TERRA was to die for. Image: Peers Communications

We were booked in for the TERRA Experience ‘Global Adventure’ tasting menu for two.

The service was exceptional, as indeed it was across Rockliffe Hall.

But the food was out of this world.

Nine plates in quick succession – inspired by Paris, Spain, Japan and Peru – had us running out of superlatives.

I’m not a foodie, and was a little nervous that this wouldn’t really be my ‘thing’. But every single dish looked and tasted like nothing I’d eaten before. And it really did feel like each new dish was better than the last.

The wines were equally good, served by our personal sommelier from France.

Future plans

From January 2025, TERRA will become the main resort restaurant with a team of experienced chefs.

During the day, it will serve breakfast, lunch, and café items including cakes and pastries for members, hotel guests, non-residents, and spa day guests.

At night, TERRA will offer tasting menus in a relaxed space, where guests can relax and enjoy wine, good conversation, and great food.

Another child-free night, and yes, another Full English later, I returned to Aberdeen a new man.

If you need rejuvenated but want to avoid the big cities and get away from it all, I can’t recommend Rockliffe Hall highly enough.

Rockliffe Hall. Image: Peers Communications

TRAVEL FACTS

Information: A stay at Rockliffe Hall starts from £380 for bed and breakfast. Mains at the Clubhouse start from £23. At TERRA, the TERRA Experience costs £170 per person, with ‘A Taste of TERRA’ costing £105.

Deals: Prices may vary depending on seasonal offers. There is currently a ‘Do Not Disturb’ spa break autumn offer for £415, and a TERRA Dinner, Bed & Breakfast deal for £655 per room, per night.

Location: Rockcliffe Hall is a 10-minute drive from Darlington which has a train station. Easily accessible from the north from the M74 and A1. Visit www.rockliffehall.com

Conversation