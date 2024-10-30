Danny Devine takes Caley Thistle armband in captaincy reshuffle

Danny Devine is determined to lead from the front after taking on the Caley Thistle captaincy.

Defender Devine has become the new skipper in a captaincy reshuffle, replacing Billy Mckay who has assumed a player-coaching role.

Mckay is assisting new head coach Scott Kellacher in a new-look management team, which was formed after the club entered administration last week.

Northern Irishman Devine is among Caley Thistle’s most experienced campaigners, having played in their Scottish Cup final victory over Falkirk in 2015.

Although he left to have spells with Partick Thistle and Dunfermline, Devine returned for a second spell in 2020, and has racked up a total of 228 games and 10 goals for the Highlanders.

With Inverness rock bottom of League One following a 15-point deduction, Devine is eager to stand up to the cause which lies ahead of his side.

The 32-year-old said: “Obviously we are in a difficult position just now, but personally I’m very excited that Scott Kellacher and the coaching staff have put the faith in me.

“I’m looking forward to stepping up and leading the boys.

“Billy before me was excellent, I was vice-captain under him, but he has taken on a different role in terms of the coaching side.

“I’m excited to step up.

“I think leadership is a massive part of being a captain. There are all different types of leadership, and different people show it in different ways.

“Hopefully I can be that on and off the park, and be there when the boys need me. I can be that link between the changing room and the coaching staff.

“I have had good experience, playing under good captains – especially here at this club.

“Hopefully I can learn from them, take bits I have seen in the past from them, and do a good job.”

Caley Jags aiming to begin resurgence against Kelty

Following their 3-1 defeat to Dumbarton on Saturday, which leaves them 15 points adrift at the foot of the table, Inverness return to home action against Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

Devine, who is in line to return from suspension against the Fifers, hopes to produce a strong result to set an uplifting tone for the crucial 25 matches which remain this season.

He added: “I missed the Dumbarton game because of suspension. It was a difficult result but the boys came back in and we are now going to look forward to the next game and be positive.

“I think that’s the right way to be.

“We will not lose sight of the actual situation we are in, but we will be as positive as we can.

“The boys are coming in and working hard, and that’s all we can do just now. If we put the work in on the training pitch, hopefully it pays off on a Saturday.

“I think a positive mindset is the best way to go. All the negativity that has come in the last weeks and months, I think we need to forget about, put it to the back of our minds and look forward.

“We need to come together as a team and a club.”