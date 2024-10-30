Danny Devine takes Caley Thistle armband in captaincy reshuffle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Danny Devine takes Caley Thistle armband in captaincy reshuffle

Defender Devine takes the captaincy from Billy Mckay, who has assumed a player-coaching role.

By Andy Skinner
New Caley Thistle skipper Danny Devine. Image: SNS
New Caley Thistle skipper Danny Devine. Image: SNS

Danny Devine is determined to lead from the front after taking on the Caley Thistle captaincy.

Defender Devine has become the new skipper in a captaincy reshuffle, replacing Billy Mckay who has assumed a player-coaching role.

Mckay is assisting new head coach Scott Kellacher in a new-look management team, which was formed after the club entered administration last week.

Northern Irishman Devine is among Caley Thistle’s most experienced campaigners, having played in their Scottish Cup final victory over Falkirk in 2015.

Danny Devine and Aaron Doran celebrate winning the Scottish Cup with Caley Thistle in 2015. Image: SNS

Although he left to have spells with Partick Thistle and Dunfermline, Devine returned for a second spell in 2020, and has racked up a total of 228 games and 10 goals for the Highlanders.

With Inverness rock bottom of League One following a 15-point deduction, Devine is eager to stand up to the cause which lies ahead of his side.

The 32-year-old said: “Obviously we are in a difficult position just now, but personally I’m very excited that Scott Kellacher and the coaching staff have put the faith in me.

“I’m looking forward to stepping up and leading the boys.

“Billy before me was excellent, I was vice-captain under him, but he has taken on a different role in terms of the coaching side.

Billy Mckay in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

“I’m excited to step up.

“I think leadership is a massive part of being a captain. There are all different types of leadership, and different people show it in different ways.

“Hopefully I can be that on and off the park, and be there when the boys need me. I can be that link between the changing room and the coaching staff.

“I have had good experience, playing under good captains – especially here at this club.

“Hopefully I can learn from them, take bits I have seen in the past from them, and do a good job.”

Caley Jags aiming to begin resurgence against Kelty

Following their 3-1 defeat to Dumbarton on Saturday, which leaves them 15 points adrift at the foot of the table, Inverness return to home action against Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

Devine, who is in line to return from suspension against the Fifers, hopes to produce a strong result to set an uplifting tone for the crucial 25 matches which remain this season.

Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine. Image: SNS

He added: “I missed the Dumbarton game because of suspension. It was a difficult result but the boys came back in and we are now going to look forward to the next game and be positive.

“I think that’s the right way to be.

“We will not lose sight of the actual situation we are in, but we will be as positive as we can.

“The boys are coming in and working hard, and that’s all we can do just now. If we put the work in on the training pitch, hopefully it pays off on a Saturday.

“I think a positive mindset is the best way to go. All the negativity that has come in the last weeks and months, I think we need to forget about, put it to the back of our minds and look forward.

“We need to come together as a team and a club.”

Conversation