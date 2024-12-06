Famed Highland Games compere Robert Lovie on his love of ‘bonnie’ Banffshire

When asked to describe his perfect day in Banffshire, for Robert Lovie it starts with simple pleasures: an early morning walk on the beach at Banff links followed by a fresh buttery and a coffee.

Renowned as a commentator and compere at Highland Games throughout Scotland, including the Braemar Gathering, Robert makes no secret about his love of the local area.

From the wonderful scenery and the thriving cafes and restaurants to the strong sense of community spirit, here Robert tells us why Banffshire will always be his happy place…

What first springs to mind when you think of Banffshire?

The rugged coastline, the hills of Speyside and driving over the seven arches of Banff Bridge catching a glimpse of the majestic Duff House through the trees of the golf course…. Oh and a plate of real Cullen Skink, full of smoked haddock, tatties and cream.

What makes Banffshire so special?

Banff is historically the county town of Banffshire so they go hand in hand by way of history and heritage.

The beautiful Georgian architecture in Banff makes it special, as you see it all over the town but the beauty of the wider county is stunning.

It’s an area which stretches from the stunning coastline and the cliffs at Troup Head all the way up to Keith right through malt whisky country in the heart of the Spey valley, up to the heights of the highland village of Tomintoul.

Most memorable night you’ve had here?

I got one of my early breaks as a young MC on stage with the MacDuff Strathspey and Reel Society annual fiddlers rallies.

The orchestra was made up of brilliant characters like Ian McIntosh, Butcher from the Broch, Farmer George Norrie of Slackadale, Turriff and the golden fiddle conductor Bill Brian of Elgin, all gone but so very fondly remembered.

I recall the first one I took part in when I was only 16 years old and I shared the stage with the amazing and adorable Aberdeen soprano Lisa Milne MBE. Yes very happy and memorable nights.

Favourite restaurant in Banffshire and why?

It’s difficult to choose one but I live across the road from The Fife Lodge in Banff and how good to be able to simply walk to a favourite restaurant and not worry about enjoying a second glass of wine with your meal.

I adore the langoustine and monkfish provencal, it’s fresh, tastes completely home-cooked every time and is full of local seafood. Please don’t ever take it off the menu.

Best place in Banffshire when you’re looking for inspiration?

A walk on the banks of the river Spey around Aberlour and Craigellachie and a picnic stop to enjoy the beauty of Thomas Telford’s Craigellachie Brig.

If you are lucky enough to get the wind in the right direction you get the combined aroma of malt from some of the finest distilleries and buttery shortbread from Walker’s of Aberlour, all world class.

Who wouldn’t be proud or inspired to live in such a beautiful part of the country?

What is your first memory in Banffshire?

Well, it has to be going to the dentist in Banff as a loon, but all for good reasons. As a family we always went to a brilliant dentist called Albert Robertson.

He was kind, charming and thanks to all his great work and the nervous drives to the Banff dentist we are all still proudly looking after our own teeth.

Best place for a coffee stop in Banffshire?

I’m always in a hurry… so if I’m passing I stop at Harry Gow’s in Keith for a coffee for the car and an irresistible fancy piece… or two.

If I’m at slower pace I head to Annie’s Cakery at The Platform in Macduff… with equally fine treats and shopping.

How is 2024 going for you?

Busy as always and full of joys and challenges. There have been lots of highlights as 2024 draws to a close.

From one of the best years I can ever remember at Braemar Gathering and filling HMT in Aberdeen for our Toast tae Robbie Shepherd show to some amazing work trips with The King’s Foundation to Kuwait and Florida.

As a young lad I used to try and understand my peers saying ‘as you get older, life goes faster’, well I’m beginning to agree.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

I’m always busy and inspired in my work across Scotland with The King’s Foundation. In entertainment, I’m looking forward to Hogmanay events around the country.

On December 30, I’m hosting The Scottish Fiddle Orchestra concert in the Usher Hall, Edinburgh and on December 31, I will be joining Brandon McPhee for his annual Hogmanay bash in Inverness.

Then before you know it, I’ll be into Robert Burns celebrations and addressing a few haggis.

Describe your perfect day in Banffshire?

It would begin with an early morning walk on the beach at Banff links and picking up a fresh buttery from the Home Bakery in Banff to enjoy with my coffee.

Then I would set off on a road trip via Cullen, stopping at the antique shops for a rake and a famous Cullen ice cream.

Next, I’d get back into the car and drive through some fine Banffshire farming country heading towards Dufftown. I love the contrast of coming so quickly from the coast of Banff and Whitehills into the hilly roads and rolling scenery on the edge of the Cairngorms, it’s such a contrast of nature within a matter of miles.

But for me it’s not just the scenery, it’s the people too and even the contrasts in our Doric tongue from the fisher folk in our coastal towns like Buckie to the hill farmers of Dufftown, all a joy to meet and hear.

I would then take the short trip to Aberlour and a special stop at the Speyside Delicatessen, which is a culinary feast of local and real Scottish goodies.

As I like to ‘go local’ the drive home would be a debate in the car as to where to head for supper, the Fife Lodge Hotel, the Banff Springs Hotel or The Knowes Hotel – we’re simply spoiled for choice.

I would end my day with a dram of Speyside single malt, smiling in a slightly romantic way that I saw the malt barley in the fields, got soaked in the rain that provides the water and drove past the distillery from where the dram came, all on my doorstep, all on the same perfect day, in bonnie Banffshire.