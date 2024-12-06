Banchory rum producer under new ownership after liquidation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Banchory rum producer under new ownership after liquidation

The new owner said it "felt compelled" to rescue Aberdeenshire's first rum distillery.

By Kelly Wilson
Dark Matter is now produced by Burnobennie Distillery. Image: Burnobennie Distillery
Dark Matter is now produced by Burnobennie Distillery. Image: Burnobennie Distillery

A new owner has taken over production of Aberdeenshire’s Dark Matter rum after the company went into liquidation.

The popular spirit is now being made at Banchory’s Burnobennie Distillery after the brand was bought by Ardent Spirits.

Dark Matter Distillers was Aberdeenshire’s first rum distillery when it launched in 2015.

It was known for its award-winning, signature spiced rum, white rum and flavoured rum liqueurs.

However, it went in to liquidation in September before being saved a month later by Ardent Spirits.

‘Compelled to rescue the brand’

Production is carried out at Burnobennie Distillery making sure the brand can continue its Banchory roots.

Simon Morrice, Burnobennie Distillery distribution manager, said Ardent Spirits “felt compelled” to rescue the brand.

Dark Matter rum is now produced at Burnobennie Distillery in Banchory. Image: Burnobennie Distillery

He said: “When we heard Dark Matter was liquidation we tried to help but it was to late. The company was past saving.

“We felt compelled to rescue the brand.

“Up until about two months ago it was in every supermarket on every shelf, on Amazon and it had a big following.

“It was too good an opportunity at the time to let it slip in to the ether. There was nobody willing to buy the brand. It would’ve disappeared.

“It’s steeped in such history, particularly for Banchory, being the first rum distillery in Scotland, this combined with strong brand presence, we couldn’t let the brand disappear.”

Big public support

Mike Roberts, Dark Matter head distiller, is now working for Burnobennie Distillery and another job was created.

Simon said: “The business was running at skeleton by the end, but luckily head distiller Mike Roberts was able to be rescued and we created another role to head up the operation.

“Having already distilled and produced rum, our infrastructure is already in place, as a business we will continue to invest and get Dark Matter to the heights of the past.

“Dark Matter will stand alone but its new home is at Burnobennie.”

The focus is currently on Dark Matter spiced but a coffee liqueur is also in the making.

Simon said: “The gap in between liquidation and activity is a vulnerable point for anything and people when they can’t get it they move on to another type of rum.

“My job has been to remind people that we are coming back.

“Since people have found out we have been swamped with encouraging messages and people desperate to know when, where and how to get it. It’s been great.”

Conversation