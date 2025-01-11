Ask A Local: Artist Jodie Bews’s five favourite things about life in ‘hidden gem’ Alford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Ask A Local: Artist Jodie Bews’s five favourite things about life in ‘hidden gem’ Alford

Talented Alford artist and owner of Everlong Studio & Gift Shop Jodie Bews tells how her surroundings inspire her creativity, and why the thriving Donside community is enjoying a renaissance.

Artist Jodie Bews own Everlong Studio & Gift Shop on Alford's Main Street. Image: Jodie Bews
By Kirstie Waterston

Having grown up just outside Alford in Keig, artist Jodie has seen the rise, fall and rise again of Alford as a holiday and day out destination.

Moving into Alford 12 years ago, and with her own thriving business, Jodie has long been a champion of everything the village has to offer – and the volunteers who make it happen.

Everlong Studio & Gift Shop is Jodie’s eye-catching and colourful shop in Alford. Image: Jodie Bews

“I’ve see a huge change in the visitors we are seeing coming to Alford, people from all over the world.

“It’s very exciting as Alford is sometimes forgotten about, with places on Deeside being more famous, but I feel like Alford is coming back on the map,” she says.

Self-taught artist Jodie opened Everlong Studio and Gift Shop – named after the Foo Fighters’ song – on Main Street nearly nine years ago.

Jodie’s joyous shop is a riot of colour on the outside, and inside, showcases a range of work by artisans across Aberdeenshire, including that of her partner, wood carver Kenny Woods.

Some of Jodie’s whimsical artwork inspired by her favourite walks near Alford. Image: Jodie Bews

Here Jodie shares her favourite things about Alford and why it’s enjoying a resurgence…

1. Jodie’s art is inspired by natural surroundings of Alford

While Donside is often overshadowed by its royal relation Deeside, it’s a beautiful part of Aberdeenshire to spend time in.

Jodie explains: “One of the standout features of Alford is its stunning natural surroundings.

Jodie loves photographing Alford and its surroundings, like Bennachie, against different coloured skies. Image: Jodie Bews

“The village is home to two wonderful parks, Haughton Park and Murray Park, which are havens for nature lovers.

“These parks are not only perfect for leisurely strolls but also serve as a source of inspiration for me for my paintings, I paint a lot of native birds, animals, flora and fauna, that are all right on my doorstep.

“The vivid changes in seasons and the abundance of wildlife provide endless opportunities for creativity and relaxation. We have an absolutely incredible view of Bennachie, I love to take photos of it, with different skies.”

The flora and fauna around Alford provide endless inspiration for Jodie’s art. Image: Jodie Bews

2. The events putting Alford back on the map

“When I was a little girl, Alford was always so busy, and so many people would come to the parks and the train,” says Jodie.

“Now the Alford Valley Community Railway is back up and running thanks to the amazing volunteers from the area who did this.

“Along with the resurgence of Haughton Holiday Park, thanks to their new owners Shona and Ross Cooper, Alford is coming back to what it once was.

“It’s just wonderful to see.

An atmospheric photo of Jodie’s favourite tree in Haughton Park, Alford. Image: Jodie Bews

“We have an epic Christmas festival on the last Sunday every November, thousands of people come to that, from all over the place, Edinburgh, Arbroath, Elgin, Peterhead – I could go on and on.”

3. There’s an impressive array of amenities and activities

The recently-renovated Haughton Holiday Park attracts campers who enjoy staying in the historic parkland, while the extensive and accessible play park is beloved by parents and children from near and far.

Jodie says: “Alford boasts an impressive array of amenities that cater to both residents and visitors.

“The community campus is a hub of activity, offering various recreational facilities, and we have a ski slope that attracts winter sports enthusiasts all year around.

The newly-completed Alford Pump Track in Haughton Park. Image: Friends of Haughton Park

A brand new pump track has just been built in Haughton Park and there’s miles and miles of beautiful woodland and hill walks all very close by.

“History buffs will appreciate the two museums in the village: the Grampian Transport Museum, which showcases a fascinating collection of vehicles, and the Alford Heritage Museum, which delves into the local history and culture.”

4. Plenty of options for eating out and shopping in Alford

Jodie says for those who enjoy a good meal or a cosy cafe, Alford does not disappoint.

“With a few charming cafes and two hotels – the Haughton Arms and the Forbes Arms – visitors can indulge in delicious local cuisine and enjoy a comfortable stay.

The Forbes Arms Hotel, Bridge of Alford, is a popular spot for locals and visitors alike. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The village is also home to numerous independent shops, each offering unique products and a friendly shopping experience.

“While just a short drive away, the renowned Kildrummy Inn provides an exceptional dining experience, making it a must-visit for food lovers.

“We also have the amazingly beautiful Craigievar Castle just five minutes from Alford too.”

5. The community spirit runs deep

Jodie urges people to visit and discover what makes Alford so special.

She says: “What truly sets Alford apart is its incredible sense of community.”

Main Street, Alford, which has a range of independent shops and businesses. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The support shown to local businesses, including my shop, is testament to the strong bonds that tie the residents together.

“This welcoming atmosphere makes visitors feel right at home and encourages them to return time and time again.

“Alford is a hidden gem that offers a perfect blend of natural beauty, rich history, and a warm community spirit.

“Whether you’re an artist seeking inspiration, a history enthusiast, or simply looking for a peaceful getaway, Alford has something for everyone.”

Reflections of an unusual sky in the River Don by Alford. Image: Jodie Bews

