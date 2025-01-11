Ask A Local: Artist Jodie Bews’s five favourite things about life in ‘hidden gem’ Alford

Having grown up just outside Alford in Keig, artist Jodie has seen the rise, fall and rise again of Alford as a holiday and day out destination.

Moving into Alford 12 years ago, and with her own thriving business, Jodie has long been a champion of everything the village has to offer – and the volunteers who make it happen.

“I’ve see a huge change in the visitors we are seeing coming to Alford, people from all over the world.

“It’s very exciting as Alford is sometimes forgotten about, with places on Deeside being more famous, but I feel like Alford is coming back on the map,” she says.

Self-taught artist Jodie opened Everlong Studio and Gift Shop – named after the Foo Fighters’ song – on Main Street nearly nine years ago.

Jodie’s joyous shop is a riot of colour on the outside, and inside, showcases a range of work by artisans across Aberdeenshire, including that of her partner, wood carver Kenny Woods.

Here Jodie shares her favourite things about Alford and why it’s enjoying a resurgence…

1. Jodie’s art is inspired by natural surroundings of Alford

While Donside is often overshadowed by its royal relation Deeside, it’s a beautiful part of Aberdeenshire to spend time in.

Jodie explains: “One of the standout features of Alford is its stunning natural surroundings.

“The village is home to two wonderful parks, Haughton Park and Murray Park, which are havens for nature lovers.

“These parks are not only perfect for leisurely strolls but also serve as a source of inspiration for me for my paintings, I paint a lot of native birds, animals, flora and fauna, that are all right on my doorstep.

“The vivid changes in seasons and the abundance of wildlife provide endless opportunities for creativity and relaxation. We have an absolutely incredible view of Bennachie, I love to take photos of it, with different skies.”

2. The events putting Alford back on the map

“When I was a little girl, Alford was always so busy, and so many people would come to the parks and the train,” says Jodie.

“Now the Alford Valley Community Railway is back up and running thanks to the amazing volunteers from the area who did this.

“Along with the resurgence of Haughton Holiday Park, thanks to their new owners Shona and Ross Cooper, Alford is coming back to what it once was.

“It’s just wonderful to see.

“We have an epic Christmas festival on the last Sunday every November, thousands of people come to that, from all over the place, Edinburgh, Arbroath, Elgin, Peterhead – I could go on and on.”

3. There’s an impressive array of amenities and activities

The recently-renovated Haughton Holiday Park attracts campers who enjoy staying in the historic parkland, while the extensive and accessible play park is beloved by parents and children from near and far.

Jodie says: “Alford boasts an impressive array of amenities that cater to both residents and visitors.

“The community campus is a hub of activity, offering various recreational facilities, and we have a ski slope that attracts winter sports enthusiasts all year around.

“A brand new pump track has just been built in Haughton Park and there’s miles and miles of beautiful woodland and hill walks all very close by.

“History buffs will appreciate the two museums in the village: the Grampian Transport Museum, which showcases a fascinating collection of vehicles, and the Alford Heritage Museum, which delves into the local history and culture.”

4. Plenty of options for eating out and shopping in Alford

Jodie says for those who enjoy a good meal or a cosy cafe, Alford does not disappoint.

“With a few charming cafes and two hotels – the Haughton Arms and the Forbes Arms – visitors can indulge in delicious local cuisine and enjoy a comfortable stay.

“The village is also home to numerous independent shops, each offering unique products and a friendly shopping experience.

“While just a short drive away, the renowned Kildrummy Inn provides an exceptional dining experience, making it a must-visit for food lovers.

“We also have the amazingly beautiful Craigievar Castle just five minutes from Alford too.”

5. The community spirit runs deep

Jodie urges people to visit and discover what makes Alford so special.

She says: “What truly sets Alford apart is its incredible sense of community.”

“The support shown to local businesses, including my shop, is testament to the strong bonds that tie the residents together.

“This welcoming atmosphere makes visitors feel right at home and encourages them to return time and time again.

“Alford is a hidden gem that offers a perfect blend of natural beauty, rich history, and a warm community spirit.

“Whether you’re an artist seeking inspiration, a history enthusiast, or simply looking for a peaceful getaway, Alford has something for everyone.”

