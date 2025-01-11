Five of the best winter running trails near Inverness

Whether you’re trying to keep your New Year’s running resolution going or desperate to stick to a punishing marathon training schedule, your life has no doubt been made a lot more difficult by the recent sub-zero temperatures.

The big freeze has turned many of Inverness’s roads, paths and pavements into a giant ice rink.

And the huge amount of snow that has fallen is making it tricky to get about at anywhere near a normal speed.

That’s bad news if you were still hoping to lace up your runners and rack up some miles.

But fear not, there is still a lot of fun to be had around the Highland capital.

Many of our woodland paths are resilient in the snow and you can still keep up your training if you give them a go – and it’s safe to get to them, of course.

So get yourself an extra layer or two, grab your woolliest socks and let me take you through my five picks for the best places to run in the snow in – or near – Inverness.

Daviot Wood

Approximate distance: 5km (3.1 miles)

There’s a sweet spot when it comes to tackling Daviot Wood in the winter.

If the snowfall is so insane that the A9 grinds to a halt, you’ll find it impossible to get there in the first place.

And if you leave it a few days too late and the temperature has started to rise, you’ll find a half-melted ice rink that’s almost impossible to navigate.

But time it right and you’ll be in runners’ heaven.

Located about five miles south of the city, Daviot sits a lot higher above sea level than Inverness and as a result, it tends to see a lot more snow.

The main path around the wood is an ideal 5k length and covered by snow that’s being continually compacted by the many dogwalkers who visit the area on a regular basis.

That makes it nice and soft underfoot but not so deep that it’s completely killing your speed.

The more off-the-beaten-track paths can be a bit treacherous – but they’re still worth a bash if you like a challenge and you’re not chasing a time.

The altitude will also give you a nice view once you reach the highest point of the track.

There are a few ups and downs, but it’s not too challenging compared to some of the others here.

All in all, this is the king of winter running up here.

Culloden Forest

Approximate distance: 3.6km (2.25 miles)

It’s easy to add a little bit more to your distance if you want a round number here.

You just need to follow the track further towards Balloch or towards the battlefield.

There are a few challenging climbs but you’re rewarded with a lovely view over the Moray Firth before your descent towards the Prisoners’ Stone.

Forestry and Land Scotland has done plenty of work in recent years to keep this wood’s paths in good nick and it stands up better than it used to in the winter months.

And if Scottish history is your thing, there’s plenty of sign-posts to keep you interested throughout.

Ord Hill

Approximate distance: 2.5km (1.6 miles)

You need to be a bit more creative here if you want to bag big mileage – but it’s definitely great for mastering hills.

The main route isn’t too onerous. However, it’s absolutely worth taking the climb up to the Iron Age fort at the top of Ord Hill itself.

It’s steep and you’ll probably question your life choices a few times along the way – but the views are spectacular.

Near the start of that climb is the best viewpoint of the Kessock Bridge around and the star of many an Instagram reel.

Craig Phadrig

Approximate distance: 2.3km (1.4 miles)

Of the list, this would probably be the first one to drop off if a snowstorm started to become particularly brutal.

But it still deserves inclusion for becoming so well-known to Inverness runners for its punishing ascent.

There’s a very good reason that the steepest part of the climb is affectionately known as Vomit Brae.

Caledonian Canal

Approximate distance: 10km (6.2 miles)

The first inclusion in this list that isn’t in a designated woodland, so let me explain my reasoning.

You’ll be close to the water so it’s a lot less likely to be entirely snow-bound if the other options are looking a bit too wild.

Plus it’s a lovely flat route and taking it from the Holm Mills Bridge to Dochgarroch Locks rounds out nicely at 5km.

If you’re not heading back to round off a 10km, you can stop for a bite at the An Talla restaurant.

So, check the forecasts, get some grips on your trainers if needs be and enjoy.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.