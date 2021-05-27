Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two top music acts – The Waterboys and Sleaford Mods – are heading for Aberdeen to delight their fans.

Aberdeen Performing Arts unveiled the gigs as part of a series of new shows lined up for the Granite City, with a view to lockdown restrictions lifting in the coming weeks and months.

Legendary folk-rock band The Waterboys will perform at the Music Hall on Thursday October 28 this year and APA expect tickets to be in demand.

Their last visit to the Union Street venue completely sold out for a memorable, career-spanning performance.

New album for The Waterboys

Fronted by Scottish musician Mike Scott, The Waterboys formed in Edinburgh in 1983 and have released a string of hit albums and singles including The Whole of the Moon. They are arriving in Aberdeen as part of UK tour with their new album – Good Luck, Seeker – which is out now.

Meanwhile, Sleaford Mods will play an intimate gig at the Lemon Tree on on Friday November 19, for what is certain to be the explosive performance for which the post-punk duo are famed.

They are playing the Granite City ahead of a UK-wide tour of larger venues across the UK and Europe in November.

The pair recently released their latest album, Spare Ribs, and describe their music is a “punk-hop rant for the working classes”.

Another set of quality shows

Ben Torrie, APA’s director of programming and creative projects said: “We are delighted to announce another set of top-quality shows and are sure our audiences will book the tickets up quickly.

“The recent performances we have put on sale have been very popular and we are sure these will be no different.”

Other acts recently announced by APA include Adam Ant, Bring It On the musical, Marti Pellow and popular QI podcasters No Such Thing As A Fish.

Tickets for the newly announce shows go on sale on Friday May 28 at aberdeenperformingarts.com

An earlier version of this story gave the incorrect date for the Sleaford Mods concert at The Lemon Tree. We apologise for the error.

