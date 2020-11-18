Midweek Meal: Recipe for healthy and delicious Jack Daniel’s carrot and chickpea burgers

These tasty veggie burgers could be your next favourite weeknight dinner dish.
These vegetarian burgers pack in nutrients without scrimping on taste.
And by using barbecue sauce in your patty mix, you’re also packing in the flavour.
For more inspiration for weeknight or midweek meals, take a look at the previous recipes we’ve also featured in this series here.
Jack Daniel’s carrot and chickpea burgers
(Makes 6)
Ingredients
- 600g carrots, peeled and grated
- 1x 400g tin or carton chickpeas in water, drained
- 1cm piece fresh root ginger, peeled and sliced
- Handful fresh coriander
- 1 egg
- 1tsp olive oil
- 1 courgette, grated
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- ½ level tsp ground turmeric
- 1 level tsp ground cumin
- 3 tbsp Jack Daniel’s Barbecue Glaze, plus extra to serve
- 2 tbsp sesame seeds
- Sea salt (to season)
- Fresh breadcrumbs (white or wholemeal)
- 2 tbsp light olive oil or vegetable oil for frying
To serve:
- 6 ciabatta bread rolls
- Mayonnaise
- Few lettuce leaves
- ½ cucumber, or 3 baby cucumbers
- 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp caster sugar
- 2 tbsp hot water
- 1 fresh red chilli, finely sliced
- Few coriander leaves
Method
- Place a third of the grated carrot into a food processor with the chickpeas, ginger, coriander (including the stalks) and egg.
- Process for a minute or two until it forms a paste, scraping down the mix from the sides of the processor if required. Tip into a large bowl.
- Heat a non-stick pan and fry the remaining carrot, the courgette and onion in 1tsp oil for five minutes over a medium heat, stirring frequently.
- Add the turmeric and cumin and fry for a further three minutes then turn off the heat. Tip into the bowl with the chickpea mixture and add the Barbecue Glaze, sesame seeds, a pinch of sea salt and the breadcrumbs.
- Stir well to combine, then cover and chill in the fridge for 20 minutes to firm up.
- Shape into six burgers and fry in the oil over a medium heat for four or five minutes, then carefully turn and cook for a further four or five minutes, until golden.
- Meanwhile, mix the rice vinegar, sugar, hot water and chilli in a bowl. Using a vegetable peeler, peel ribbons of cucumber and marinate in the dressing for four or five minutes.
- Lightly toast the buns and then spread the bottom halves with a little mayonnaise.
- Add a few lettuce leaves to each, place the carrot burgers on top and add a generous dollop of Barbecue Glaze.
- Finish with cucumber ribbons and garnish with a few coriander leaves before adding the bun lids.
Recipe from Jack Daniel’s BBQ Sauces.
More in this series…
Weeknight recipe: Scotch Beef kebabs bring a little spice to dinner