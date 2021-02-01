Make lockdown Valentine’s Day a special occasion with these romantic meals from local restaurants

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Staying in is the new going out and these local eateries are on hand to make sure you can celebrate well with fine dining at home.

With Valentine’s Day (February 14) just around the corner, many restaurants, cafes and home-baking businesses have already launched their special menus for home delivery or takeaway to help you celebrate.

As it falls on a Sunday this year, there are plenty of reasons to make the most of fine dining at home and making it a day to remember – even if you’re celebrating with your gal pals on Zoom and having a “Galentine’s Day” instead.

Take a look at the offerings from some local restaurants below and head on over to their social media pages to find out more about how you can enjoy some great food from the comfort of your own home.

Aberdeen

210 Bistro

Enjoy a delicious meal without leaving the house by trying this heat-at-home dining experience from 210 Bistro on Market Street. Available from Friday February 12 to Sunday February q4, this set menu is sure to get you in the romantic mood with its suggested paired drinks too.

The meal is priced at £40 per head or £60 to include matched drinks.

Roots Catering

For the vegans in your life, this plant-based menu is just the number you need to show off this Valentine’s Day. Priced at £29 per person, this three-course meal from Roots Catering with a bread course to kick off the celebrations will provide the perfect date night.

Please place your order by 6pm on Sunday February 7 for delivery on Friday February 12.

Kirk View Cafe & Bistro

While they may not have a Valentine’s menu available as of time of writing, Kirk View Cafe & Bistro‘s Scottish tapas dine at home offering is one not to be missed.

Sample a range of dishes for a great price, or enjoy some of the bistro’s bigger eats if those take your fancy instead.

Click on the post below for more information.

Cognito on the Corner

With Valentine’s falling on a Sunday this year, what better way to toast the occasion than with a roast dinner.

Cognito on the Corner is offering a wide range of dishes to try, as well as its popular Sunday lunch which features half a roast chicken or roast beef served with vegetables, potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and mealie pudding, too.

Orders for Friday and Saturday can be placed between 2pm and 6pm and can be collected from 4pm to 8pm.

Sunday orders can be placed from noon to 4pm and collected between 2pm and 6pm.

Aberdeenshire

Strong Water Company – Banchory

Enjoy a five-course meal with Champagne and wine for two for £125 from the team at The Strong Water Co.

From lobster ravioli to Scottish beef two ways, not to mention a mirror glazed delice of raspberry and blueberry, there’s plenty eating in this dine at home experience.

Click here for the full menu and local and national delivery dates.

Country Flavours of Alford – Alford

This luxurious experience includes a three-course meal designed for sharing, and also features a range of drinks to pair with each course.

The experience is priced at £45 per person, with a minimum of two people per order. Delivery is included in the price and the dine at home menu can be ordered here.

Graham Mitchell of Tarragon Catering – Newmachar

There’s no better way of showing your other half how loved they are than with a delicious home-cooked meal. But why put yourself under the pressure of cooking dishes from scratch when top chefs can provide you with everything you need.

Priced at £40 per person, all you have to do is reheat most of the dishes and follow the easy instructions put together by head chef of the Newmachar Hotel, Graham Mitchell.

See below for the full Valentine’s menu.

Hudson’s Catering- Blackburn

Get your Valentine’s dinner delivered straight to your door by the team at Hudson’s Catering.

Offering a three-course menu which features a trio of desserts, the menu has been carefully put together to showcase the best of local produce.

Priced at £40 per person, there is also a full vegetarian menu for £37.50 per person which can be delivered to your door, or picked up from firm’s premises on Friday February 12 or Saturday February 13.

All you have to do is pop it in the oven and follow the easy cooking instructions included, too.

Eat on the Green – Udny Green

While the venue hasn’t shared its bespoke Valentine’s menu at time of publishing this article, Eat on the Green has been running its weekly Eat from the Green service throughout lockdown and has served thousands of dishes to hungry customers.

The venue usually offers a three or five-course menu which is priced from £59 for two people. The service is only available for collection from the Udny Green-based business and must be pre-booked in advance.

Please remember Scottish Government restrictions are in place and should be adhered to for those collecting food.

Castle Fraser – near Inverurie

This venue also hasn’t shared its Valentine’s offering just yet, however, is running a weekly three-course menu for customers to enjoy.

Based outside Inverurie, customers can book the Castle Fraser experience which is priced at £30 per person and includes delivery.

Below is a sample menu.

Highlands

Beaufort Hotel – Inverness

If you live in Inverness and the surrounding area and are looking for a treat the Beaufort Hotel might be a great place to start.

Their Sunday lunch/dinner options have proven extremely popular over the past few weeks and will no doubt be a go-to for many on Valentine’s weekend.

Two courses are priced at £16.50 while three courses are £19.95.

La Tortilla Asesina – Inverness

Why not enjoy Valentine’s Day with a Spanish twist and place an order with La Tortilla Asesina for their Sangria Sundays.

You can enjoy a bottle of sangria and a half-price paella in the comforts of your own home as you bring a flavour of Spain into your life.

Order directly from the venue or place your order on delivery food app Getzz.

Kinloch Lodge – Isle of Skye

While the eatery is still in the planning stages of its Valentine’s Day offering, we wanted to ensure those living locally knew that good things are coming from Kinloch Lodge.

Currently focusing on their “takeaway to heat at home” concept which showcases the best of local and Scottish produce, running every Wednesday orders for the takeaway service must be placed by 2pm on Tuesdays for Wednesday collection.

They are also offering a pie service every week, too, with pies being available from Wednesday to Friday to pick up.

For more information visit the company’s Facebook page here.

