Comfort Food Friday: Make this plant-based spaghetti carbonara as part of your Veganuary

With half a million people taking on Veganuary this month, we bring you a Comfort Food Friday recipe for plant-based spaghetti carbonara.

If you’ve committed to going meat and dairy-free for the Veganuary challenge, you’ll need some inspiration on what to cook and what to eat.

And what could be better than a comforting recipe from Gousto that gives you that warm feeling we all need in the dark months – and a dish that is also plant-based?

January is the month of fresh starts, health kicks and for some, giving up animal products. This year a record-breaking 500,000 people in the UK are committed to Veganuary, a challenge to eat only plant-based foods for a month – that’s a 25% increase from last year.

This super easy vegan carbonara is rich and creamy and will be ready in less than 20 minutes. You’ll recreate the creamy soy sauce cream, meat-free bacon and miso paste, which adds an umami richness to the sauce.

Gousto’s in-house nutritionist Ellie Bain’s top tip for Veganuary is to include protein with every meal.

“Adults need between 45g and 55g of protein for a balanced diet. Nuts, seeds, pulses, quinoa and tofu are all packed full of protein and can be seamlessly substituted for meat and fish in many recipes,” she said.

Plant-based spaghetti carbonara

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

1 shallot

1 tomato

1 garlic clove

50g rocket

1 tbsp white miso paste

1 tbsp cider vinegar

190g spaghetti

120g meat-free bacon rashers

250ml single soya

Method

Boil a kettle, then chop the meat-free bacon into small, bite-sized pieces, peel and finely dice the shallot and peel and finely chop (or grate) the garlic. Add the spaghetti to a pot of boiled water with a large pinch of salt and bring to the boil over a high heat Cook the spaghetti for 8-10 minutes or until cooked with a slight bite then drain, reserving a cup of the starchy cooking water While the pasta is cooking, heat a large, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) with a drizzle of vegetable oil over a medium-high heat. Once hot, add the chopped meat-free bacon and cook for 3-4 minutes or until golden and crispy all over. Once done, transfer the crispy meat-free bacon to a bowl and return the pan to a medium heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Add the diced shallot with a pinch of salt and cook for 2-3 minutes or until starting to soften. Once starting to soften, add the sliced garlic and cook for 1 min further or until fragrant. Meanwhile, combine half of the cider vinegar (save the rest for later) with 1 tbsp olive oil in a bowl and give it a good mix up for your dressing. Once the garlic is fragrant, reduce the heat to medium-low and add the single soya, miso paste and remaining cider vinegar Season with a pinch of salt and a generous grind of black pepper and cook for 2-3 minutes or until thickened to a double cream-like consistency. Once the sauce has thickened, stir the cooked spaghetti through the sauce with half the crispy meat-free bacon and give everything a good mix up until the pasta is fully coated in the sauce to complete your plant-based spaghetti carbonara Wash the rocket, then pat it dry with kitchen paper, and dice the tomato. Serve the plant-based spaghetti carbonara and top with the remaining crispy meat-free bacon and a grind of black pepper. Combine the rocket and diced tomato and serve to the side and drizzle over the dressing.

