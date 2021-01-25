Three ways with haggis: A burger, pakora and stuffed cabbage leaves

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

If you’re looking for something different when it comes to haggis, one of these recipes might be just what you need.

Burns Night is finally upon us and it’s all about haggis. If you’ve never cooked with it before but you want to take part in the celebrations, then you need look no further than these three recipes below, from Fife-based The Farmer’s Son.

Whether you’re looking for a main, a side or a starter, one of these dishes will help create the perfect accompaniment to your Burns Night dinner, if haggis, neeps and tatties aren’t your thing or you’re looking for something alternative to make.

For even more haggis recipes, take a look at these ideas from Scotland’s National Chef, Gary Maclean or for more in the Three Ways With… series, take a look here.

The Burns burger

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

For the burger:

4-slice pack of The Farmer’s Son Haggis (220g)

4 beef burgers

4 brioche burger buns

For the whisky sauce:

150ml double cream

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp whisky

1 tbsp chopped fresh chives

½ lemon, juice only

Method

For the burgers: Heat a small amount of oil in a shallow frying pan. Cook the burgers for five to eight minutes on either side (depending on thickness) or until cooked to your liking. For the haggis slices: Heat a small amount of oil in a shallow frying pan to medium heat. Cook slices on each side for 2 minutes until cooked through, do not overcook. For the whisky sauce: Heat the double cream in a pan over medium heat. Add the wholegrain mustard, Dijon mustard and whisky and stir to combine. Increase the heat until the mixture is simmering and continue to cook for 1-2 minutes. Finish with the lemon juice and chives. Assemble the burger and the haggis on a lightly toasted brioche roll. Pour the whisky sauce over the burger before placing the top of the roll. Enjoy!

Haggis pakora

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

1 pack The Farmer’s Son Haggis Slices 220g

150g gram flour (or plain flour if you can’t get hold of gram flour)

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tbsp powdered cumin

A pinch of salt

150ml natural yoghurt

A squeeze of lemon juice

Oil for deep frying

Method

Cook the haggis according to pack instructions or visit thefarmersson.com Mix dry ingredients (chilli powder, cumin and salt) through the flour. Add the yoghurt and lemon juice and mix into a thick batter. Heat the oil in a pan or deep fat fryer. Form the haggis into balls and dip into the yoghurt batter. Add directly to the hot oil and fry until golden brown. Serve immediately with sweet chilli dipping sauce.

Haggis-stuffed cabbage leaves

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

400g Farmer’s Son Haggis

1 medium carrot

¼ celeriac root

3cm sliced butternut squash

1 mugful frozen peas

8-12 large cabbage leaves: hispi or savoy work well

40g grated Parmesan cheese

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180C/Fan 160C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Blanch the cabbage leaves for a few seconds in boiling water to soften and make them pliable. Crumble the haggis into a large bowl, grate the carrot, celeriac and squash coarsely. Mix together with the frozen peas. Divide the haggis mixture between the cabbage leaves, roll up from the stalk end, tucking the sides in to make a parcel. Pack into an ovenproof dish, pour over 50ml water. Cover with a lid or foil and cook for 30 mins. When time is up, remove the lid or foil, scatter over the cheese and put back into the oven for 10 mins.

More in this series…