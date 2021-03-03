Midweek Meal: Cook up this chestnut mushrooms and watercress stroganoff in 20 minutes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stroganoff is a great go-to dish after you’ve had a busy day and this simple recipe will provide just what you need to get through the week.

When you’re having a busy week sometimes you just want to finish the day feasting on something that’s nourishing, delicious and really simple to make.

Stroganoff is perfect for such occasions and the recipe below uses ingredients that we are all likely to be familiar with or buy during our weekly shop anyway.

So, why not take some time out of your busy schedule one evening and put a little time into making this delicious meal for your family.

Chestnut mushrooms and watercress stroganoff

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

500g chestnut mushrooms, thickly sliced

1 x 85g bag watercress

1 medium onion, finely sliced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp chilli powder

50ml dry white wine

2 tbsp tomato puree

100ml hot vegetable stock

100ml creme fraiche

1 knob butter

1 tbsp vegetable oil

250g giant wild rice

Salt and black pepper

Method

First cook the wild rice according to packet instructions. Heat the oil in a large pan and add in the butter. Once the butter is foaming add in the onions and a good pinch of salt, frying on a medium heat for five minutes. Add in the mushrooms and garlic, continuing to fry until the mushrooms are cooked and the onions are softened. Add in the paprika, chilli powder, and white wine, then bring to a simmer. Stir in the tomato puree, vegetable stock, and cream, then continue to simmer for 10 minutes, or until liquid has reduced by a third. Once the rice is cooked, take a handful of the watercress, roughly chop and stir through the rice. Stir the remaining watercress into the stroganoff. Taste the sauce, then add salt and pepper if needed. Serve along with the giant wild rice.

Recipe courtesy of watercress.co.uk

