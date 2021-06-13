Recipes: Fish dishes to impress from celebrity chef Mark Hix

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Top chef Mark Hix celebrates Aldi’s new fish range with some restaurant-quality recipes.

Aldi has launched a new premium British Fish Specialbuy range, which includes the likes of Dover sole, lemon sole and turbot, making the supermarket one of the cheapest places to pick up these restaurant-quality fish in the country.

Each week a new quality fish will be landing on shelves, including: Dover sole (£3.69, 250g, available now while stocks last), monkfish medallions (£3.99, 200g, available now while stocks last), hake (£2.99, 250g, available from July 1), lemon sole (£2.69, 300g, available from July 8), smoked sardine (£1.49, 160g, available from July 15), and turbot (£24.95 per kg, available from July 22).

Top chef Mark Hix has created two exclusive restaurant-quality recipes for families to cook from home, as he encourages more people to be adventurous with their fish choices.

He said: “Our coastlines are teeming with wonderful, tasty native fish and I’ve been campaigning for years to encourage more people to try them.

“During lockdown I’ve seen a real shift towards eating seasonal and local food and with this new range, Aldi is giving more people the chance to try these fantastic British fish at great value prices. I’m also delighted to be able to share some simple seasonal recipes to give families all the tools they need to create the full restaurant experience right at home.”

Pan-fried Dover sole with capers

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 tbsp vegetable or rapeseed oil

Pinch of salt

Pinch of freshly ground white pepper

2 x Dover soles, skinned and scaled

A couple good knobs of butter

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1 tbsp capers, drained

Method

Heat the oil in a large, preferably non-stick frying pan, season the fish and place it in pan with the skinned side down and cook on a fairly high heat for three to four minutes until nicely coloured. Then, carefully turn it over, add half the butter and cook for another two to three minutes. You can finish the fish in the oven if you wish. Transfer the fish to warmed serving plates then add the rest of the butter to the pan with the parsley and capers, heat for two seconds then spoon over the fish.

Monkfish, pea and orange salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

A little rapeseed oil for frying

Pinch of sea salt

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

200-250g monkfish medallions

A good knob of butter

60-70g cooked or frozen peas

A handful of small salad leaves and herbs

For the dressing:

The grated zest and juice of a small orange

1 tbsp cider vinegar

3 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil

Method