Former Aberdeen oil and gas executive appointed head of finance for Australian firm

A former Aberdeen oil and gas executive has been appointed head of finance for an Australian firm.

Colin Judd has taken up the role of chief financial officer at oil and gas exploration and production company Oilex headquartered in West Perth.

A statement on the stock exchange also confirmed it is intended Mr Judd, 68, will be appointed as director of the company in due course.

Mr Judd’s connections with the Granite City include a spell at both Noskab Group and BW Group starting in 1994.

He said: “I’m very pleased to join Oilex at this exciting time for the company.

“Roland and I have worked together for many years and we believe that as a team we are well placed to build on the progress at Cambay in India and elsewhere in the portfolio to create value for shareholders.”

Many financial roles throughout career

He qualified as a chartered accountant with Price Waterhouse in 1979, where he fulfilled various professional accounting positions in the UK, Europe and the Far East.

In 1987, he joined Christian Salvesen, undertaking senior financial management roles culminating in the position of European financial controller.

Seven years later, Mr Judd moved to Aberdeen where he undertook chief financial officer roles for two private-equity-backed oil service businesses. The first being Noskab Group from March 1995 to November 1996 and secondly BW Group from February 1997 to October 1999.

Mr Judd then joined Star Energy as a founder member and chief financial officer and was instrumental in the company’s successful listing on AIM in 2004, various subsequent share placings and the company’s ultimate sale to Petronas.

Last month Oilex appointed new chief executive Roland Wessel who previously worked with Mr Kidd.

The pair, along with Melvyn Horgan, co-founded Trans European Oil & Gas Limited, a company backed by KKR, with the strategy to develop a pan-European oil and gas business.

Mr Wessel said: “Colin’s appointment adds a wealth of experience and expertise to the company and is in line with the company’s new strategy to enhance access to the AIM Market shareholder base.

“Having worked closely with Colin for over 20 years, I’m confident in his ability to help elevate the company to the next level.”

Mark Bolton, the current CFO, continues as a non-executive director and company secretary of Oilex.

Upon being appointed Mr Wessel said he hopes to expands Oilex’s UK interests which includes the Doyle-Peel licence in the East Irish Sea.

He is also seeking to transform Oilex into a carbon-neutral company with carbon capture and storage (CCS) being one future area of focus.