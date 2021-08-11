Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Midweek Meal: A camping-friendly lamb and date tagine recipe perfect for those adventurous holidays

Try this dish during your next camping holiday, or even in the comfort of your own kitchen.
By Rebecca Shearer
August 11, 2021, 5:00 pm
Photo of Rebecca Shearer
Post Thumbnail

Try this dish during your next camping holiday, or even in the comfort of your own kitchen.

This time of year often lends itself well to camping, whether that’s in a tent or some sort of campervan.

But, as avid campers would know, it’s not often easy to make a good meal when you’re sitting in the middle of a field.

A new cookbook called Camper Van Cooking is seeking to change that with its abundance of recipes to show that eating well while you’re on a camping holiday may not be as tricky as you think.

Take a look at their suggestion for a lamb and date tagine below for some inspiration.

You can also find some more Midweek Meal ideas that you don’t need to venture outside your kitchen to make here.

Recipe from Camper Van Cooking by Claire Thomson & Matt Williamson is published by Quadrille, priced £20. Photography by Sam Folan. 

Lamb and date tagine

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 50g butter or 50ml olive oil
  • 600g lamb (shoulder is best), cut into 3cm dice
  • 1 tsp salt, plus more if needed
  • 1 x 400g can of chopped tomatoes
  • 2 onions, finely chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • ½ tsp chilli flakes, or more to taste
  • 2 tsp cumin seeds, toasted and ground
  • 2 tsp coriander seeds, toasted and ground
  • 1 tsp ground turmeric
  • 1 ½ tsp ground ginger
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1 small orange or 1 lemon, 2 small strips of zest removed and reserved
  • 2 tbsp runny honey
  • 16 dates, pitted, or 12 dried apricots
  • Black pepper

To serve:

  • 50g whole almonds, chopped
  • Couscous, cooked as per the packet instructions

Method

  1. Melt half the butter in a small saucepan, then transfer it (or half the olive oil) to a large bowl and mix it together with the lamb, salt, tomatoes, onions, garlic and all of the spices. Cover and leave refrigerated for at least a couple of hours – overnight is ideal.
  2. To cook, put the marinated meat in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan. Add the remaining butter or oil and cook the meat over a moderate-low heat, uncovered, for 20 minutes, stirring from time to time.
  3. Meanwhile, halve the orange or lemon, squeezing and reserving the juice from one half and reserving the remaining half to cut into wedges later, to serve.
  4. After 20 minutes, add 400ml of water to the saucepan, along with the honey, orange or lemon zest and the juice, and the dates or apricots.
  5. Stir to combine and reduce the heat to low, then cover and simmer very gently for about one to one and a half hours, or until the meat is melting and tender.
  6. Check the tagine from time to time to ensure it doesn’t catch, adding a splash more water to the pan if you think it needs it.
  7. Check the seasoning, adjusting with salt and pepper to taste – you want a heady mix of savoury, sweet and spice, with the lamb and its sauce in perfect balance.
  8. Refrigerate, or freeze, to take camping.
  9. To serve, heat the tagine over a moderate heat until piping hot and serve topped with the almonds with couscous and orange or lemon wedges on the side.

More Midweek Meals…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal