Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Local producers to be put in spotlight at Nairn restaurant’s Highland food and drink fayre

Several food and drink producers from across the Highlands will set up shop at a popular restaurant for a special market event.
By Rebecca Shearer
August 25, 2021, 6:00 am
Photo of Rebecca Shearer
Boath House and The Kale Yard restaurant, where the market will take place.

The Boath House in Nairn, which held a Michelin star from 2009 to 2018 before deciding to turn to “more approachable food”, will open its doors on Saturday September 4 for its second food and drink market of the year.

The event will take place from noon to 4.30pm outside its garden restaurant The Kale Yard, which creates dishes from the venue’s working vegetable gardens.

Following the success of their debut market in July, owner of Boath House, Wendy Mathieson, says she hopes it will bring the local community together after various events being cancelled or postponed following the pandemic.

An artisan baker at the market in July.

She said: “This is the second food market we’ve done and the aim was to do them every month but we had a few things going on in August.

“I hope – and feel – that this will be the beginning of a regular thing, we’ll just have to see how things go.

“We felt it would be nice to have something that was a bit more all-encompassing and to get our suppliers together and help get their names out there and reconnect with people.

“Most of them are relatively well-known but a lot don’t deal much with the public so it’s really to highlight them and showcase their products.”

A local honey producer at the first Kale Yard market.

Having purchased a large marquee earlier in the year, the hotel and restaurant has been able to utilise it for various events, including the food, drink and craft fayres.

It is big enough for tables to be placed apart socially-distanced and has provided a space for everything from small weddings, family get-togethers, markets and musical evenings.

For a good cause

Food and drink producers from across the Highlands will be in attendance at the market, with Scottish gin producers Avva, Great Glen Charcuterie, The Moray Honey Company, De Burgh Wine Merchants and Macbeths Butchers just some of the firms already confirmed.

The Highland House of Baking, Spey Valley Brewery, and the Really Garlicky Company, will also be there to sell their products.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the gardens and grounds on the estate during the market.

There will be a £1 entry fee, which Wendy says will go straight to local charity, Highland Hospice, that is close to her heart.

“The entry fee will go to our designated local charity the Highland Hospice because they looked after my mother-in-law really well and I think it’s better to stick to one charity and do as much as you can for them.

“Most of the attendees are our suppliers and they haven’t done any events this year. I think they’re enjoying the interaction with the other stallholders and the general public.”

Those interested in attending are encouraged to book in advance by phoning 01667 452 233 or emailing thekaleyard@boath-house.com.

Visitors will also be able to turn up on the day. 

