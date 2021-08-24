5 of the best burgers to get your teeth into in Moray and the Highlands

If you’re looking for the juiciest, biggest, most mouth-watering burgers in the region, here’s where you need to check out…

If you are a burger fan like me, knowing the best places to get the ultimate burger from is a must.

Whenever I visit a new city or area, you know for a fact a burger bar is going to be on my list – whether that is on home soil or abroad.

In Scotland we are lucky to boast some of the best beef known to man, and we’ve also got a whole heap of talented chefs who know exactly how to cook it.

Whether it’s finished on the grill, in the oven, or on a pan, these chefs know how to treat their meat, chicken or vegetables to get the best flavours into our beloved burgers. Some will even toast and finish the buns in a pan, too.

For National Burger Day, which takes place on Thursday (August 26), we’ve pulled together the five top burgers in Moray and the Highlands to try out now.

The Humble Burger – Elgin

An idea dreamt up in Seattle, USA, The Humble Burger is one of Elgin’s most popular food trucks, firing up delicious grilled burgers from Wednesday to Sunday.

Open from 11am to 3pm, it’s not just burgers the team specialise in, but bagels, burritos, loaded fries and more, too.

Some juicy staples on the menu include Big Joe, a 6oz patty with bacon, chilli, cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, red onion and guacamole, and the Notorious P.I.G, which is topped with pulled pork, cheese, crispy onions, lettuce, apple sauce and mayonnaise.

If you like chicken then the Cluck Norris is for you, and for the veggies, you can swap any of the burgers on the menu for halloumi instead of a beef or chicken.

The business is now also open Friday and Saturday evenings for takeaway.

Address: Unit 2, 11-12 Chanonry Spur, Elgin, IV30 6ND

Vistro – Elgin

Another vegan restaurant to hit the streets of Elgin, Vistro is a great spot for indulging in vegan junk food, serving up burgers, milkshakes and more.

The vegan offering isn’t just focused on vegetables and owner, John McCormick, enjoys cooking with vegan meat alternatives which are now more readily available.

The vegan southern fried chicken burger has been a hit since the venue launched earlier this year in May.

Address: 55 High Street, Elgin, IV30 1EE

Badenoch’s Bar – Elgin

Featuring a range of full-on burgers with toppings such as streaky bacon, pickles, pulled pork, pico de gallo, haggis and more, there are plenty of different variations to try out at Badenoch’s Bar.

You can also sit outside in their beer garden to enjoy their fare, or take it home if you fancy, too.

Address: 178-182 High Street, Inverness, IV30 1BA

Scotch & Rye – Inverness

From their signature Scotch & Rye six ounce burger to the Apocalypse Cow which features beef chilli and jalapenos and is served in a charcoal bun, these guys mean business when it comes to the size of their burgers.

Based on Queensgate in Inverness, you’ll find a halloumi stack burger and a beetroot, red pepper and quinoa burger for those who eat a vegan or vegetarian diet, and a southern fried chicken version for those who like chicken, too.

Address: 21 Queensgate, Inverness, IV1 1DF

Coyote’s Inverness – Inverness

Who knew Inverness was home to so many places which serve up some incredible looking burgers? Joining Scotch & Rye is Coyote’s, a coffee and doughnut bar that serves up some of the best burgers in town.

The small but varied menu sees everything from meaty cheeseburgers to vegetarian burgers, not forgetting their own vegan versions of the American classic, too.

There’s also a range of sides to enjoy alongside your burger as well as milkshakes and soft drinks to wash it all down.

Address: 21 Academy Street, Inverness, IV1 1JN

