Summer Sizzlers: Round off the season with this Scotch Beef skewers and protein salad recipe

You can make them for any last minute barbecue gatherings, or on the grill for a light dinner.

It’s no secret that autumn is on its way, but while there are still some warm days for us to cherish, here’s a recipe from Scotch Beef to help round off barbecue season.

If you’ve already packed your barbecue away then fear not, as we have a few alternative steps for finishing off the skewers in the kitchen.

You can make both the beef skewers and the salad together, as the two perfectly compliment each other, or you can make just one to enjoy with another dish of your preference – the choice is yours.

Scotch Beef skewers with protein salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

To make the skewers:

4 x 227g Scotch Beef PGI sirloin steaks, fat trimmed and cut into 1 inch cubes

2 red onions, cut into 1 inch pieces

2 red peppers, cut into 1 inch pieces

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 tbsp smoked paprika

2 garlic cloves, grated to a paste

20ml lemon juice

Salt and pepper, pinch

To make the salad:

300g broccoli, cut into small florets

200g kale, stems removed and ripped

1 can of chickpea, drained

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

200g precooked quinoa

50g mixed seeds (eg sunflower, pumpkin)

30g pomegranate seeds

15g fresh parsley, chopped

150g baby spinach leaves, washed and dried

Method

Soak eight wooden skewers in water to avoid burning on the grill. Mix the steak, onions and peppers in a bowl with rapeseed oil, garlic, smoked paprika and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper, marinate for 30 minutes. Thread a cube of meat onto each skewer, then onion and then red pepper. Repeat to fill the skewer. Repeat to make eight skewers. Drizzle the chickpeas and kale with oil, season with salt and pepper then roast in the oven at 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4 for six minutes until crisp. Cook the broccoli in boiling salted water for two minutes then remove and place in cold water. Mix all the salad ingredients in a bowl and drizzle with rapeseed oil. Place each skewer on a hot barbecue for eight minutes, turning halfway. Remove and cover with foil to rest for 10-15 minutes before serving with the salad.

Kitchen method if needed:

Place the skewers under a medium hot pre-heated grill for eight minutes, turning halfway through cooking. Remove from the grill, cover with foil and allow to rest for at least 15 minutes.

