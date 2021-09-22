Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midweek meal: Got 20 minutes? Rustle up this quick and tasty Scotch Beef and spinach gnocchi

If you are in the mood for a wholesome, filling dish then this Scotch Beef and spinach gnocchi is exactly that.
By Julia Bryce
September 22, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 22, 2021, 5:05 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Scotch Beef and spinach gnocchi.
If you are in the mood for a wholesome, filling dish then this Scotch Beef and spinach gnocchi is exactly that.

Packed with quality protein from the meat, this delicious gnocchi makes enough to serve a family of four, and is also very easy to serve up if you are having guests round, or in a rush.

Using a list on ingredients that you are likely to have in your fridge and store cupboards at home, this filling meal could easily be doubled up and frozen to make eating through the week even easier.

Scotch Beef and spinach gnocchi

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 400g Scotch Beef PGI steak mince (typically 5% fat)
  • 500g pack potato gnocchi
  • 3 tbsp Scottish rapeseed oil
  • 3 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
  • Pinch sea salt
  • 2 tsp dried oregano
  • 500g passata
  • 1 tbsp clear honey
  • 200g baby spinach
  • 2 ripe medium tomatoes, chopped
  • Basil leaves to garnish

Method

  1. Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and cook the gnocchi as directed on pack. Drain, rinse well, then leave to air dry.
  2. Meanwhile, heat 1 tbsp oil in a large frying pan until hot. Add the beef, two thirds of the garlic, salt and oregano and stir fry for two minutes until browned all over.
  3. Stir in the passata and honey, reduce to a simmer and cook gently, uncovered, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes until tender and thickened.
  4. Turn off the heat. Stir the spinach leaves into the meat sauce in batches until well mixed, then cover and leave to stand while frying the gnocchi.
  5. Heat the remaining oil in a large frying pan until hot. Add the gnocchi and stir fry for five minutes until lightly golden and crisp.
  6. Reduce the heat, add the remaining garlic and cook for a further minute.
  7. To serve, stir about a quarter of the gnocchi into the meat sauce and pile into warm serving bowls.
  8. Scatter the remaining gnocchi on top and serve sprinkled with chopped tomatoes and a few basil leaves.

Recipe from makeitscotch.com

