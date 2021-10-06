Midweek meal: Celebrate beans, rice and all things nice with this vegan Mexican dish

Adding a bit of spice to your week just got that bit easier with this recipe for baked Mexican rice with beans and greens.

Although there are lots of components to this dish, it’s simple to make and you’ll be so glad you did when you discover how tasty it is.

Straight from the vegan and plant-based blog and recipe book Rebel Recipes, this is a great dish to serve up when you’ve got guests round and uses ingredients that are all easy to find from your local producer or supermarket.

If this has whet your appetite and you’re looking for more recipes to cook during the week, take a look at the series so far here.

Baked Mexican rice with beans and greens

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the rice:

650ml veg stock in boiling water

250g long grain rice, rinsed well

1 can black beans, drained

For the greens:

Handful asparagus, chopped

Handful broccoli, chopped

Handful spring greens, chopped

3 spring onions, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

For the tomato sauce:

1 red onion, sliced

1 tbsp olive oil

3 cloves garlic, sliced

1 tbsp smoked paprika

½ tsp chilli powder or chipotle powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp oregano

5 tomatoes, chopped

3 tbsp sun dried tomato paste

For the mango salsa:

1 mango, peeled and sliced into cubes

Handful fresh coriander, shredded

Handful mint, shredded

Juice 1 lime

Pinch sea salt flakes and chilli flakes

Method

Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Combine all the rice ingredients into a casserole dish and stir. Cover tightly with foil then bake for 15 minutes. In the meantime – on a medium heat fry the onion for eight minutes with the olive oil. Add the garlic and spices and stir to combine. Add the chopped tomatoes and sun dried tomato paste and simmer for six minutes until the tomatoes have started to break down. Remove the rice from the oven and add the tomato mix to the rice – stir to combine. Bake for a further 15 minutes – or until the rice is tender. To make the salsa: Add all the ingredients to a bowl and mix to combine. Serve the salsa with the baked rice.

Recipe from Niki Webster, Rebel Recipes.

