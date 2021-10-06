Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Midweek meal: Celebrate beans, rice and all things nice with this vegan Mexican dish

Adding a bit of spice to your week just got that bit easier with this recipe for baked Mexican rice with beans and greens.
By Rebecca Shearer
October 6, 2021, 5:00 pm
Photo of Rebecca Shearer

Adding a bit of spice to your week just got that bit easier with this recipe for baked Mexican rice with beans and greens.

Although there are lots of components to this dish, it’s simple to make and you’ll be so glad you did when you discover how tasty it is.

Straight from the vegan and plant-based blog and recipe book Rebel Recipes, this is a great dish to serve up when you’ve got guests round and uses ingredients that are all easy to find from your local producer or supermarket.

If this has whet your appetite and you’re looking for more recipes to cook during the week, take a look at the series so far here.

Baked Mexican rice with beans and greens

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the rice:

  • 650ml veg stock in boiling water
  • 250g long grain rice, rinsed well
  • 1 can black beans, drained

For the greens:

  • Handful asparagus, chopped
  • Handful broccoli, chopped
  • Handful spring greens, chopped
  • 3 spring onions, sliced
  • Salt and pepper to taste

For the tomato sauce:

  • 1 red onion, sliced
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 1 tbsp smoked paprika
  • ½ tsp chilli powder or chipotle powder
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • 5 tomatoes, chopped
  • 3 tbsp sun dried tomato paste

For the mango salsa:

  • 1 mango, peeled and sliced into cubes
  • Handful fresh coriander, shredded
  • Handful mint, shredded
  • Juice 1 lime
  • Pinch sea salt flakes and chilli flakes

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Combine all the rice ingredients into a casserole dish and stir. Cover tightly with foil then bake for 15 minutes.
  2. In the meantime – on a medium heat fry the onion for eight minutes with the olive oil.
  3. Add the garlic and spices and stir to combine.
  4. Add the chopped tomatoes and sun dried tomato paste and simmer for six minutes until the tomatoes have started to break down.
  5. Remove the rice from the oven and add the tomato mix to the rice – stir to combine.
  6. Bake for a further 15 minutes – or until the rice is tender.
  7. To make the salsa: Add all the ingredients to a bowl and mix to combine.
  8. Serve the salsa with the baked rice.

Recipe from Niki Webster, Rebel Recipes.

More like this…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal