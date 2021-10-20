Midweek meal: Gala apples and sausage traybake makes for an excellent family feast

Looking to serve up a banger of a dish to the family this week? Then look no further than this apple and sausage tray bake.

With apples in season just now there’s no time like the present to work them into your diet with a healthier dinner.

Pairing perfectly with sausage, its no surprise the apple in this dish works so well with all the other ingredients.

Best served with a side of creamy mashed potatoes, this posh version the the nation’s beloved bangers and mash is an excellent yet easy recipe that is worth adding to your repertoire.

For more Midweek Meal inspiration be sure to check out our range of recipes.

Gala apples and sausage traybake

Serves 4

Ingredients

1x 400g pack of pork sausages, cut in half

2 red onions, cut into wedges

2 Gala apples, cut into wedges

1 bunch of sage

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp whole grain mustard

Creamy mashed potato to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Add the sausage halves, onion and apple wedges to a large baking tray and scatter over the sage leaves. Whisk together the olive oil, honey and whole grain mustard in a small bowl and drizzle over the sausage, onion and apple mixture. Roast in the oven for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown and sticky. Serve with creamy mashed potato.

Recipe from British Apples and Pears.

For more in this series…