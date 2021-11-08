Taco Bell Aberdeen: What to order (and what to avoid) from the drive-thru

Recently The Press and Journal reported that the largest Taco Bell order in Scotland, and quite possibly the UK, was placed right here in Aberdeen at the brand’s Union Street venue.

The monstrous 1,050 taco order consisted of soft and hard versions with a variety of fillings and came in at a whopping £1,101.04.

Food and drink journalists Julia Bryce and Karla Sinclair took this opportunity to put the global chain’s offering to the test having never tried it before.

The task was simple. Order via the drive-thru on Great Northern Road near the Haudagain Roundabout and sample some of the most popular, and what they predicted would be the most unpopular dishes, and try them out.

After collecting their order which was a measly £18.63 in comparison the massive order placed last week, the duo parked up in the car park, opened the brown paper bag the order came in and tucked in.

Purchasing one of each of the following dishes including the crunchwrap supreme with beef, cheesy roll-up, fried supreme and soft taco with chicken, each item was marked five out of five for taste and presentation.

The order:

The results

So what did our food and drink journalists make of one of the latest fast food chains to call Aberdeen their home?

Fries supreme

The fries were something Julia would try again, however, Karla wasn’t as convinced due to the inconsistency of the flavours. She admitted she did enjoy the seasoning on the fries.

Presentation

Karla: 3/5

Julia: 4/5

Taste

Karla: 3/5

Julia: 3/5

Cheesy roll-up

Having failed to impress both food journalists this item didn’t get a look in when the results were handed out receiving zero points in total.

Soft taco with chicken

This dish also failed to wow our journalists and didn’t hit above two marks on either presentation or taste.

Presentation

Karla: 2/5

Julia: 2/5

Taste

Karla: 2/5

Julia: 1.5/5

Crunchwrap supreme with beef

Just when all was lost, the crunchwrap supreme managed to pique the interest of both Karla and Julia. Similarly to the fries they were more impressed with the flavours in this dish and the presentation, too.

Presentation

Karla: 3/5

Julia: 3/5

Taste

Karla: 4/5

Julia: 4/5

The overall winner of the drive-thru taste test was the crurchwrap supreme with beef, receiving a total of 14 out of 20.

