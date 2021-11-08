Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Taco Bell Aberdeen: What to order (and what to avoid) from the drive-thru

Recently The Press and Journal reported that the largest Taco Bell order in Scotland, and quite possibly the UK, was placed right here in Aberdeen at the brand's Union Street venue.
By Julia Bryce
November 8, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 4:22 pm
The monstrous 1,050 taco order consisted of soft and hard versions with a variety of fillings and came in at a whopping £1,101.04.

Food and drink journalists Julia Bryce and Karla Sinclair took this opportunity to put the global chain’s offering to the test having never tried it before.

The task was simple. Order via the drive-thru on Great Northern Road near the Haudagain Roundabout and sample some of the most popular, and what they predicted would be the most unpopular dishes, and try them out.

The Taco Bell drive-thru on Great Northern Road.

After collecting their order which was a measly £18.63 in comparison the massive order placed last week, the duo parked up in the car park, opened the brown paper bag the order came in and tucked in.

Purchasing one of each of the following dishes including the crunchwrap supreme with beef, cheesy roll-up, fried supreme and soft taco with chicken, each item was marked five out of five for taste and presentation.

The order: 

The results

So what did our food and drink journalists make of one of the latest fast food chains to call Aberdeen their home?

 

Fries supreme

The fries were something Julia would try again, however, Karla wasn’t as convinced due to the inconsistency of the flavours. She admitted she did enjoy the seasoning on the fries.

Presentation

Karla: 3/5

Julia: 4/5

Taste

Karla: 3/5

Julia: 3/5

Cheesy roll-up

Having failed to impress both food journalists this item didn’t get a look in when the results were handed out receiving zero points in total.

Soft taco with chicken

This dish also failed to wow our journalists and didn’t hit above two marks on either presentation or taste.

Presentation

Karla: 2/5

Julia: 2/5

Taste

Karla: 2/5

Julia: 1.5/5

Crunchwrap supreme with beef

Just when all was lost, the crunchwrap supreme managed to pique the interest of both Karla and Julia. Similarly to the fries they were more impressed with the flavours in this dish and the presentation, too.

Presentation

Karla: 3/5

Julia: 3/5

Taste

Karla: 4/5

Julia: 4/5

 

The overall winner of the drive-thru taste test was the crurchwrap supreme with beef, receiving a total of 14 out of 20.

For more from the food and drink team…

