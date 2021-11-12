Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comfort Food Friday: Layer up with this delicious vegetarian lasagne

Lasagne has always been one of those dishes to savour in the autumn and winter months as it really is the ultimate comfort food,
By Julia Bryce
November 12, 2021, 11:45 am
This vegetable lasagne is the ultimate comfort food meal.

And with more people turning to plant-based alternatives – or having one or two days a week that are meat-free – vegetarian and vegan variations of our favourite comfort meals are constantly emerging.

This vegetarian lasagne, from Discover Great Veg, isn’t just going to ensure you get a healthy dose of veggies, it’s also very simple to make.

Sweet potatoes are also very much in season at the moment, meaning
this comforting dish deserves its moment in the spotlight of your dinner table.

Vegetable lasagne

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 500g sweet potatoes, cut into 1cm slices
  • 250g pack kale
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 400g can chopped tomatoes
  • 175ml vegetable stock
  • ½tsp ground nutmeg
  • 9 sheets fresh lasagne
  • 1 medium egg, beaten
  • 300g low fat cottage cheese
  • 125g pack low fat mozzarella, grated

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6.
  • Cook the sweet potatoes in a large saucepan of boiling water for 4-5 minutes, add the kale and cook for a further three minutes. Drain.
  • Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the onion for 2-3 minutes, stir in the tomatoes, stock, nutmeg, potatoes and kale. Bring to the boil and season.
  • Spread a thin layer of kale mixture on the base of a shallow two-litre dish, top with three lasagne sheets, spread over half of the remaining kale mix.
  • Top with another 3 sheets of lasagne. Spread over the remaining kale mix and then the last three lasagne sheets.
  • Mix the egg and cottage cheese together and season, spread over the lasagne and sprinkle with cheese.
  • Bake for 30 minutes until golden and cooked throughout.

