Would you try sticky toffee pudding pizza? Grab a slice at this Aberdeen bar

Is sticky toffee pudding pizza the dessert you never knew you needed? Well, an Aberdeen bar will be serving up the treat to customers this winter.

Siberia Bar and Hotel on Belmont Street has launched the dessert as part of its festive food and drink offering.

Comprising a sweet pizza base by Bandit Bakery which is slathered in toffee sauce, topped with slices of sticky toffee pudding sponge and a scoop of vanilla ice cream, the creation was thought up by Mickey Robertson, head chef at the venue.

The dessert is an optional upgrade alongside the bar’s buffet menu over the festive period, and is also part of its Christmas specials to go alongside its main menu.

It is priced at £8.50.

‘I think Italy would be mad at me’

Speaking to the brains behind the operation, Mickey joked that he “is responsible for the heinous attack on Italian culture”.

“I just thought it would be quite cool to mash pizza and sweet treats together,” he added. “I think Italy would be quite mad at me for it but I also think it’s a really fun idea.”

The pizza dough is made using spelt flour, with the addition of plenty of sugar and vegan butter to give a nice richness and a similar taste and texture to a doughnut.

Mickey said: “The pizza will range between six and seven inches as I see that as a nice size for something so sweet and rich, and because we use fresh dough there will be a very slight range in size.”

Potential for more dessert pizzas

If Siberia’s sticky toffee pudding pizza proves a hit with customers, Mickey says he may add more sweet pizza options to the menu in future.

“If the idea does well I’d quite like to work sweet pizza into the main menu moving forward,” Mickey says.

“I’ve already tried a couple of other ideas out that I think work very well.”

Other tempting dishes available at Siberia this festive period include Buckfast braised brisket, a roast dinner sloppy Joe and a caramelised onion tart.

For further information, visit the Siberia Bar and Hotel Facebook page.

