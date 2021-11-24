Midweek meal: Get stuck into this roast Scotch beef joint with red wine jus

Whoever says roasts are only made for Sundays is wrong as this roast Scotch beef joint of topside with a mouth-watering red wine jus is perfect midweek as well as at the weekend.

Roasting away slowly, you can bang the meat in the oven and get to work in preparing the vegetables and jus that comes served with this showstopper.

This recipe from Make It Scotch will take around an hour and a half to prepare and cook, but will certainly be well worth the wait.

Serving six, you’ll no doubt even benefit from having plenty of leftovers for the next day which would make for a cracking meaty sandwich.

For more Midweek Meal inspiration be sure to check our out bank of recipes.

Roast Scotch beef with red wine jus

Serves 6

Ingredients

1.5kg topside of Scotch Beef PGI

2 tbsp clear honey

Small bunch fresh thyme

Pinch sea salt

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

500ml dry red wine

2 tsp Scottish rapeseed oil

2 small shallots, peeled and finely chopped

300ml reduced salt beef stock

2 tbsp redcurrant jelly

Method

Remove the beef from the fridge one hour before cooking. Wash, pat dry and place on a chopping board. Trim some of the fat, leaving a thin layer on top. Preheat oven to 200C Fan/220C/425F/Gas Mark 7 and transfer the meat to a small roasting tin. Put half the honey into a small bowl. Strip the leaves from a few stalks of thyme to make up 1 tsp. Mix into the honey along with a pinch of salt and ground black pepper. Mix well and spread all over the top of the beef. Pour half the wine into the roasting tin (not over the beef) and bake for 30 minutes. Spoon the cooking juices over the beef, reduce the oven temperature to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4, and put the beef back into the oven for about 35 minutes for medium rare (55°C on a meat thermometer). If you prefer your beef thoroughly cooked (70°C internal temperature), cook for 10-15 minutes longer. While the beef is cooking, heat the oil in a saucepan and gently fry the shallots for 6-7 minutes until softened. Leave to the side. Remove the beef from the roasting tin, reserving the pan juices, and place on to a carving board. Cover with foil and leave to rest in a warm place. Remove any fat from the pan juices and add to the saucepan with the shallots. Add the remaining honey and wine, then add the stock and jelly. Heat gently, stirring until the jelly dissolves, then raise the heat and boil rapidly for 10-15 minutes until reduced by half (approx. 300ml) and slightly syrupy. The time it takes to reduce down will depend on the size of saucepan you use. Strain the mixture through a sieve; cover and keep warm. To serve, carve the meat and pour over a little of the red wine jus. Serve with freshly cooked vegetables and Yorkshire puddings.

If you prefer a thicker sauce, blend 1 tsp of cornflour with 2 tsp cold water and whisk into the hot, reduced liquid. Cook, stirring until the mixture boils, then simmer for 1 minute until lightly thickened.

Recipe from makeitscotch.com

