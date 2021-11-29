New state-of-the-art catering trailer to take north-east German street food brand to the next level

North-east caterer Edelwurst Catering has revealed it will be operating from a new state-of-the-art catering trailer following the New Year.

The business, which serves up authentic German street food, has been visiting public and private events with its pop-up gazebo since its inception in 2018.

But as owners Michael (Mike), 53, and Mirela, 51, Buchan continue to experience an increasingly high demand for their food offering, they decided to take the plunge and get their hands on a new Airstream catering trailer.

It is being built from scratch to the couple’s operating specification by a manufacturing company known as Reward Catering, based in Dublin, and is being delivered via ferry.

‘It has a 1950s retro image’

The new trailer will be delivered to Mike and Mirela, from Stuartfield, in January, allowing them time to adjust to operating from it before their events calendar kicks off in March.

Boasting a “1950s retro image with a shiny mirrored body”, the couple believe it will benefit Edelwurst Catering in multiple ways.

Mike said: “We’ll be able to handle larger events now and have a larger footfall.

“Our gazebo has a limited capability and we are at the mercy of high winds and rain.

“At the moment we cook our food on a large fire pit German schwenker grill which is fantastic and creates a piece of theatre when in full flow, but unfortunately we have a limited capability with regards to the amount of food we can provide.

“The fully functional Airstream will be able to handle much larger demand and at a better pace. With three or four people working this will reduce queuing times considerably.

“It also looks fantastic.

“We will have a large LED menu at the front, too, with some wrap signage on the body of the trailer.”

Authentic German street food

Measuring in at 7.7m long, 2.1m wide and 2.35m high, there is ample space for the team to cook their increasingly popular dishes.

The couple decided to specialise in German cuisine as Mike was born in Germany and became a fan of the country’s food over the years.

“I researched the event industry in the north-east and throughout Scotland and saw an opportunity to fill a gap in the street food scene by providing German food at events,” he said.

“Mirela and I spoke about having our own business for a couple of years and when the opportunity presented itself in 2018 we decided to go for it.

“The name Edelwurst was chosen as Edel is a German name (meaning noble) and wurst is German for sausage.

“Also, the main food we offer is bratwurst sausages (large thick sausages served in a bread sub with a choice of condiments such as crispy onions, sauerkraut and pickled gerkins), so the name fits really well.”

Dishes vary from plain pork bratwurst, currywurst (sliced sausage served with fries and topped with warm homemade curry sauce with an optional sprinkle of curry powder), the Braemar Bratty (bratwurst sausage served in a bread sub roll topped with warm whisky sauce and haggis), burgers, hot dogs and more.

There will also be fruit strudel with custard and gateau offered as sweet options when Edelwurst Catering starts operating from the new trailer.

“Our bratwurst sausages are sourced from our supplier in Munich,” Mike added.

“Our chicken schnitzel and some of our other meats are sourced locally at our award-winning butcher, Ewan Morrice, while our bread sub rolls and brioche buns are supplied by The Bread Guy in Aberdeen.”

German beer bar

Mike and Mirela pride themselves on being able to offer something “a bit different” to north-east foodies, whether at private events or public events.

Customers can keep up-to-date on the business’ calendar of events or book Edelwurst Catering on Facebook and Instagram.

And once their catering trailer is established, the couple is looking to add a German beer bar next to the Airstream.

For more information, call 07970 808558 or email mike@edelwurstcatering.com

For more food and drink stories…