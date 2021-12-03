Father and son invest five-figure sum to transform static caravan into stylish street food shack in Inverness By Karla Sinclair December 3, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 4, 2021, 7:13 pm From left: Scott and Logan Maclean. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags hospitality street food More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team Food and Drink 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a £80 voucher to spend at The Knowes Hotel in Aberdeenshire December 5, 2021 Food and Drink Kids Kitchen: Two medieval recipes fit for young kings and queens December 5, 2021 Food and Drink Lady Claire Macdonald: Tuck into a festive roast duck main and dark chocolate meringue dessert December 4, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Cove Rangers seize vital League One chance amid horrendous conditions against Dumbarton Obituary: St Andrews groundsman and Star Hearts founder David Leitch ‘I couldn’t call for help’: Mum, 83, left with no way to raise alarm for disabled daughter during Storm Arwen blackout Storm Barra to hit Aberdeenshire as Met Office issues yellow warning Police appeal after three people taken to hospital following A9 crash All aboard for a weekend of luxury on Speyside