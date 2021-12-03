Comfort Food Friday: Put a twist on a Scotch egg with this haddock version from The Bay Fish and Chips in Stonehaven

A new charity cookbook featuring chefs from across the UK who have ties to The Royal Navy and Royal Marines has been launched.

Calum Richardson, owner of The Bay Fish and Chips in Stonehaven is one of the individuals who has supplied a recipe for the book called Galley.

The cookbook, which is available to purchase online and at the chip shop in the coastal town for £25, has been created with the help of 20 professional chefs, including Michel Roux Jr, who are connected to The Royal Navy or Royal Marines.

It shines a light on the skill and talent found within the industry and features a foreword by The Princess Royal, patron of The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

The chip shop owner has shared his recipe for a smoked haddock Scotch egg which he says is introducing people to fish.

He said: “I love the flavour of smoked haddock and if you are not a big fish lover, this is a great way to introduce it into your diet.

“This dish allows you to use small, broken pieces of fish which can be picked up from the local fishmonger. An easy dish to be prepared earlier in the day and finished off just before serving.”

The Bay smoked haddock Scotch egg with garlic aioli

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the Scotch eggs:

170g floury potatoes, peeled and quartered

15ml rapeseed oil

200g smoked haddock, cubed

Few dashes white wine vinegar

4 quail’s eggs

1 egg, beaten

50g flour

75g bread or panko crumbs

Vegetable oil, for frying

For the herb oil:

100g mixed soft herbs (basil, dill, parsley, chives and chervil)

200ml rapeseed oil

For the aioli:

1 slice of stale bread, soaked in water

1 clove of garlic

1 lemon, zested and juiced

100ml rapeseed oil

Salt and pepper, to season

For the salad:

75g mixed leaves

20g tomato, diced

16 small pickled onions

4 pickled beetroots, quartered

Salt and pepper, to season

55g fennel, finely shredded

Method

For the Scotch eggs:

Cook the potatoes in salted boiling water for 15-20 minutes until tender. Drain and mash. Place a pan over a very low heat and add the oil. Add the smoked fish and cook for 4 minutes, stirring so that it cooks evenly. Flake the fish with the back of a fork. Add the mashed potato to the pan and mix until a thick paste is formed. Set aside to cool. Prepare a bowl of iced water and add the white wine vinegar. Bring a large pan of water to the boil, lower in the quail’s eggs, cook for exactly 3 minutes, then place into the iced water. Once cool, peel immediately. Take one quarter of the fish mixture in the palm of your hand, make a dent in the centre and place a quail’s egg in the dent. Close your hand over the egg so that you cover it with the rest of the mixture. Roll the coated egg in your hands to make sure it is evenly covered. Repeat for each egg, then place on a plate lined with cling film and put in the fridge for 1 hour. Take three shallow bowls and put the egg in one, the flour in another and the breadcrumbs in the other. Dip each Scotch egg into the flour, then the egg, then the breadcrumbs, ensuring they are well coated.

For the herb oil:

Prepare a bowl of iced water and bring a large pan of lightly salted water to the boil. Blanch the soft herbs for 30 seconds, then transfer to the iced water. Leave for 5 minutes to go cold. Squeeze the excess water from the herbs and drain on a cloth. Place the drained herbs into a blender with a little rapeseed oil. Blend to a thick purée, then add the remaining oil. Keep blending for 5 minutes until the sides feel slightly warm. Strain the purée through a double layer of clean muslin into a bowl; leave for 10 minutes to ensure the green oil has passed through. Place in the fridge.

For the aioli:

Place the bread into a food processor with the garlic, lemon zest and juice. Blend while gradually adding the rapeseed oil. Season to taste. Place in the fridge.

For the salad:

Mix the salad together in a bowl, except from the shredded fennel.

To serve

Preheat the oil to 175C in a deep fryer. Fry the Scotch eggs for 2 minutes or until golden brown. Drain on kitchen paper. Dress with the herb oil then plate. Take a spoonful of the aioli and place to the side of the salad, then put a little fennel on top. Halve the Scotch egg and place on top.

