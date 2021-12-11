Sweet treats: James Martin’s filo croustades of figs, almonds and clotted cream

An error occurred. Please try again.

When winter arrives, we start craving an abundance of ingredients that fit with the season – and this recipe by James Martin boasts plenty of them.

Featuring figs, almonds and clotted cream, this dessert would make for the perfect after dinner party treat with special friends and family. It also screams winter.

Given that the treat is fun to put together and doesn’t require too many ingredients, not only will your guests be beaming with delight, but you will be too.



James Martin’s filo croustades of figs, almonds and clotted cream

Serves 4

Ingredients

Plain flour, for dusting

8 sheets of filo pastry

80g butter, melted, plus extra for greasing

80g caster sugar

75g flaked almonds, toasted

4 tbsp clotted cream

4 ripe figs, stems trimmed and crossed to press open

2 tbsp honey

To serve:

200g clotted cream

Method

Preheat the oven to 150C Fan/170C/325F/Gas Mark 3 and lightly grease four 10cm tart tins, 1.5cms deep. On a lightly floured surface, cut out 12×12cm squares from the filo pastry. From the remaining pastry, cut out eight discs, using a 5cm round cutter. Brush one filo disc with melted butter on one side and place it butter-side down into a tart tin. Lightly brush three of the filo squares on both sides with melted butter, then cut them in half into triangles. Arrange the triangles evenly on the disc like petals, then seal them with another filo disc on top (this will ensure light, flaky and crisp croustades). Repeat to assemble the remaining three tart shells. Bake the tarts for eight to 10 minutes until crisp and golden, then carefully place them on a wire rack to cool. Remove from the tins once cool. Put the sugar in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat; do not stir but carefully swirl in the pan until the sugar is brown and caramelised. This should take about three to four minutes. Toss in the almonds to coat them. Place a dollop of clotted cream into each filo shell, add a fig, top with a scattering of caramelised almonds and drizzle with honey. Serve topped with a dollop of clotted cream.

Recipe from BUTTER: Comforting, Delicious, Versatile, Over 130 Recipes Celebrating Butter by James Martin, published by Quadrille, priced £22, photography John Carey. Available now.

