Midweek meal: Try out Matt Tebbutt’s duck massaman curry

For those looking to serve up a spicy winter warmer for the family, this recipe for Matt Tebbutt’s duck massaman curry is a must.

The British chef’s version of the Thai classic boasts an array of wholesome ingredients including ginger, nutmeg and cinnamon that will impress everyone around the dinner table.

“This rich southern Thai curry is a fusion between Thai, Indian and Malay influences,” says chef and Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt.

“Its characteristic spices, including cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, were originally brought to Thailand by Muslim traders.”

Matt Tebbutt’s duck massaman curry

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the curry paste:

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 red chilli, chopped

1 tsp Thai fermented shrimp paste

30g (1oz) toasted peanuts, chopped

1 banana shallot, chopped

1 thumb-sized piece of root ginger, chopped

2 lemongrass sticks, outer skin removed and core chopped

2 tsp tamarind paste

Pinch of ground mace

Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

Pinch of ground cinnamon

2 tsp palm sugar

2 tbsp fish sauce

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

2 whole cloves

For the duck curry:

2 duck breasts, skin removed and skin frozen for at least 40 minutes, meat chopped into 1cm (½ in) dice

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

2 bay leaves

3 cardamom pods

1 large potato, diced

3 tbsp curry paste (from the recipe above)

1 tbsp palm sugar

400ml (14fl oz) coconut milk

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve:

2 tbsp chopped coriander

50g (1¾oz) roasted peanuts, roughly chopped

Steamed jasmine rice (cook 60–70g (2¼–2½oz per person)

Method

Put all the ingredients for the curry paste into a food processor and blend to a fairly smooth paste. Remove the duck skin from the freezer and cut very thinly using a sharp knife. Heat a small pan over a high heat. When hot, add the duck skin and cook, stirring until crispy. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. For the duck curry, heat a medium sauté pan over a medium heat, then add the oil. Once hot, add the onion and the spices and cook, stirring until soft – this should take about 10 minutes. Add the potatoes, curry paste and palm sugar. Stir in the coconut milk and simmer over a low heat until the potatoes are just tender when tested with the tip of a sharp knife, about 10 minutes. Add the duck meat and continue to simmer for five to six more minutes.

Don’t let it boil or the meat will become tough. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Spoon the curry into serving bowls and garnish with the chopped coriander and peanuts, then top with the crispy duck skin. Serve with steamed jasmine rice.

Weekend by Matt Tebbutt, photography by Chris Terry, is published by Quadrille, priced £22. Available now.

