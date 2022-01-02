Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Recipe: Indulge in these peanut butter and apple-topped waffles for breakfast

By Mariam Okhai
January 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Peanut butter
SKIPPY® Peanut Butter and apple-topped waffles.

Looking for a fun and easy breakfast? How about making this simple recipe to put your whole family in a good mood.

Smooth, creamy and delicious SKIPPY® Peanut Butter is a great way to kick start the day and a perfect ingredient for quick and easy breakfasts.

This known and loved breakfast spread contains many nutrients that are said to boost heart health and improve blood sugar levels.

There is evidence suggesting that peanut butter was first made by ancient South American Inca Indians who first ground peanuts down to make the spreadable delicacy.

From pancakes and porridge to toasts and waffles, this extra crunchy or extra smooth American-style peanut butter is super versatile and a good source of protein and energy.

Why not try kick off your day with this dreamy breakfast recipe for crispy golden waffles topped with warmed peanut butter and apples to kick your day off well.

For more breakfast recipes, click here.

SKIPPY® Peanut Butter and apple-topped waffles

Serves 4

Peanut butter
SKIPPY® Peanut Butter and apple-topped waffles.

Ingredients

  • 1 large Granny Smith apple, cored, peeled and thinly sliced.
  • 1 ½ rounded tablespoons light brown sugar.
  • 2 tablespoons apple juice.
  • 1 x 340g jar SKIPPY® Extra Smooth Peanut Butter.
  • 1 tablespoon dried cranberries.
  • 4 Belgian-style waffles, prepared according to directions on the pack.

Method

  1. In a 475ml microwaveable bowl, combine the apple, brown sugar and apple juice.
  2. Microwave on full (100%) for two minutes or until apple is tender.
  3. Stir in the SKIPPY® Peanut Butter and cranberries. Pour evenly over the hot waffles.

SKIPPY® Peanut Butter (RRP £2.40 per 340g jar) is available in smooth and extra crunchy varieties and is currently available in supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Costco, Ocado and the international section of Tesco.

For more recipes…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal