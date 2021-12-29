Midweek meal: Enjoy mouth-watering roasted Scotch Galloway beef with beef dripping

An error occurred. Please try again.

If you’ve had your fill of turkey, why not try some delicious roasted Scotch Galloway beef?

According to Scottish chef David Hetherington, this “banging roast rump” recipe is one you don’t want to miss this holiday.

As one of Scotland’s oldest native beef cattle breeds, the Galloway’s knack for digesting rough grass and foraging on Scottish hillsides have set them apart.

For they have the ability to reinvigorate the landscape, creating valuable habitat that allows rich biodiversity to flourish.

David said: “I am sure many of us have had enough of turkey year upon year – as a chef, maybe it’s the countless staff turkey curries, sandwiches, stews and schnitzels we have to endure over the festive period using up leftovers,

“For me, it has to be something else, and this Scotch Galloway beef rump from

Aldi is exactly that – something else! What a piece of meat.”

Roasted Scotch Galloway beef with beef dripping

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp fresh thyme, finely chopped

1.5 kg Scotch Galloway beef rump joint

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

Olive oil

2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

2 red onion, quartered

1 bulb of garlic, cut in half

4 fresh rosemary sprigs

For the beef dripping:

2 tbsp flour

500ml red wine

500ml beef stock

2 tsp cranberry jelly or jam, fresh cranberries would also work

1 tsp soy sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C/160C Fan/ 350F/Gas Mark 4. Smash up the garlic and finely chop the thyme. Brush the whole beef joint with mustard and a splash of olive oil, then cover with the garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Crank the heat of your pan to about medium/high. Gently pop the beef into a hot roasting tray or pan sear on all sides until golden brown. In the same pan, whack in the quartered onions, rosemary and garlic. Then it’s time to roast – allow your joint to roast for 12-15 minutes per 500g, depending on your desired cooking temperature. After the cooking time, remove the beef from the oven then transfer the roast to a plate or tray and cover with tin foil and allow it to rest. Place the roasting pan with all the lovely juices and scraps on a medium heat and carefully whisk the flour into the beef juices. Cook for 30 seconds, then pour in the wine and beef stock. Allow this delicious gravy to gently simmer a little, and allow the flour to cook out. Stir in the cranberry and soy sauce then bring to a simmer for around

10 minutes, but make sure you are stirring it regularly, (we don’t want everyone bringing up your burnt gravy in conversation from now on!) until the gravy has thickened nicely and is rich and shiny. Strain all the bits and bobs out of the gravy, the onions, thyme garlic, etc, make sure it’s piping hot. I would serve this banging roast rump with some creamy mashed potatoes, some thyme-roasted sprouts and a sweet and sticky cinnamon-spiced red cabbage.

