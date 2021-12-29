Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Midweek meal: Enjoy mouth-watering roasted Scotch Galloway beef with beef dripping

By Brian Stormont
December 29, 2021, 11:45 am
Enjoy mouth-watering roasted Scotch Galloway beef with beef dripping.

If you’ve had your fill of turkey, why not try some delicious roasted Scotch Galloway beef?

According to Scottish chef David Hetherington, this “banging roast rump” recipe is one you don’t want to miss this holiday.

As one of Scotland’s oldest native beef cattle breeds, the Galloway’s knack for digesting rough grass and foraging on Scottish hillsides have set them apart.

For they have the ability to reinvigorate the landscape, creating valuable habitat that allows rich biodiversity to flourish.

David said: “I am sure many of us have had enough of turkey year upon year – as a chef, maybe it’s the countless staff turkey curries, sandwiches, stews and schnitzels we have to endure over the festive period using up leftovers,

“For me, it has to be something else, and this Scotch Galloway beef rump from
Aldi is exactly that – something else! What a piece of meat.”

Roasted Scotch Galloway beef with beef dripping

Serves 6-8

Scotch Galloway beef with beef dripping.

Ingredients

  • 6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tbsp fresh thyme, finely chopped
  • 1.5 kg Scotch Galloway beef rump joint
  • 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • Olive oil
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 2 red onion, quartered
  • 1 bulb of garlic, cut in half
  • 4 fresh rosemary sprigs

For the beef dripping:

  • 2 tbsp flour
  • 500ml red wine
  • 500ml beef stock
  • 2 tsp cranberry jelly or jam, fresh cranberries would also work
  • 1 tsp soy sauce
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C Fan/ 350F/Gas Mark 4.
  2. Smash up the garlic and finely chop the thyme. Brush the whole beef joint with mustard and a splash of olive oil, then cover with the garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Crank the heat of your pan to about medium/high. Gently pop the beef into a hot roasting tray or pan sear on all sides until golden brown.
  3. In the same pan, whack in the quartered onions, rosemary and garlic. Then it’s time to roast – allow your joint to roast for 12-15 minutes per 500g, depending on your desired cooking temperature.
  4. After the cooking time, remove the beef from the oven then transfer the roast to a plate or tray and cover with tin foil and allow it to rest.
  5. Place the roasting pan with all the lovely juices and scraps on a medium heat and carefully whisk the flour into the beef juices. Cook for 30 seconds, then pour in the wine and beef stock.
  6. Allow this delicious gravy to gently simmer a little, and allow the flour to cook out. Stir in the cranberry and soy sauce then bring to a simmer for around
    10 minutes, but make sure you are stirring it regularly, (we don’t want everyone bringing up your burnt gravy in conversation from now on!) until the gravy has thickened nicely and is rich and shiny.
  7. Strain all the bits and bobs out of the gravy, the onions, thyme garlic, etc, make sure it’s piping hot.
  8. I would serve this banging roast rump with some creamy mashed potatoes, some thyme-roasted sprouts and a sweet and sticky cinnamon-spiced red cabbage.

More like this …

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal