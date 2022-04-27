Brewdog gets behind Taste of Grampian as it pivots its focus back to supporting the local community

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the north’s biggest drinks firms is set to showcase its wares and latest releases at this year’s Taste of Grampian.

Taking place on Saturday June 4 at P&J Live in Dyce, Aberdeen, the region’s largest brewer, Brewdog, have backed Scotland’s biggest one-day festival in a bid to reconnect with the local community.

The now global brand has around 80 venues across the world and believes taking part in the event, where it sold its first batches of Punk IPA, will allow it to connect more with local customers and supporters.

Taste of Grampian has been running for more than 20 years, and Brewdog’s Punk IPA celebrates its 15th anniversary this year.

What to expect from Brewdog

The Brewdog team will be offering a range of alcoholic samples and will also showcase their new soft drinks brand, POP Soda, to consumers for the first time at their pop-up bar.

Currently the sodas are only available to purchase at Tesco, but festivalgoers will get the chance to sample them at the event which takes place from 9am to 6pm.

Flavours include dark cherry, lemon, cola and grapefruit.

The brand will also host two ticketed drinks tastings at the event with one focusing on beer, and the second highlighting its range of spirits.

As well as beer, Brewdog makes its own vodka, rum and gin at its brewery and distillery in Ellon at Balmacassie Industrial Estate.

Beer lovers will be able to try a range of beers from the brand’s pop-up and its E-van which will be stationed at the event, too.

There will be a mix of classics, including Punk IPA and some new additions as well. A total of six taps, two of which will be pouring non-alcoholic beers will be available.

Bringing it back to local

Martin Dickie, one of the founders of the beer firm, is looking forward to the brand getting involved in the event once again.

He said: “The Taste of Grampian festival was the first public event that BrewDog sold its beer at back in 2007.

“It’s a great day that showcases the best producers from around Scotland but especially the north-east.

“We are always excited to take part in Taste of Grampian as it’s a great way to get a flavour of what’s going on in the Scottish food and drink scene, meet up with friends, stock up with fantastic produce and see some famous chefs off the TV.”

Editor of The Press and Journal, Frank O’Donnell, is also looking forward to the brand making its return to the event which is taking place at P&J Live for the first time.

He added: “Taste of Grampian is a fantastic event for the community and it is great to see local businesses get behind the festival.

“Brewdog is one of the north-east’s biggest food and drink success stories and it is now a global success with bars all over the world.

“To have the brand involved in the event will allow those in the local area the opportunity to catch up with some of the individuals behind the team who have helped craft it into the business it is today.”

Tickets for the festival are priced at £13.50 and can be purchased here.

