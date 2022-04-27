Brewdog gets behind Taste of Grampian as it pivots its focus back to supporting the local community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Brewdog gets behind Taste of Grampian as it pivots its focus back to supporting the local community

One of the north's biggest drinks firms is set to showcase its wares and latest releases at this year's Taste of Grampian.
By Julia Bryce
April 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 27, 2022, 4:02 pm
Martin Dickie at Brewdog's AGM in 2018.
Taking place on Saturday June 4 at P&J Live in Dyce, Aberdeen, the region’s largest brewer, Brewdog, have backed Scotland’s biggest one-day festival in a bid to reconnect with the local community.

The now global brand has around 80 venues across the world and believes taking part in the event, where it sold its first batches of Punk IPA, will allow it to connect more with local customers and supporters.

Punk IPA is 15 years old this year.

Taste of Grampian has been running for more than 20 years, and Brewdog’s Punk IPA celebrates its 15th anniversary this year.

What to expect from Brewdog

The Brewdog team will be offering a range of alcoholic samples and will also showcase their new soft drinks brand, POP Soda, to consumers for the first time at their pop-up bar.

Currently the sodas are only available to purchase at Tesco, but festivalgoers will get the chance to sample them at the event which takes place from 9am to 6pm.

The sodas.

Flavours include dark cherry, lemon, cola and grapefruit.

The brand will also host two ticketed drinks tastings at the event with one focusing on beer, and the second highlighting its range of spirits.

As well as beer, Brewdog makes its own vodka, rum and gin at its brewery and distillery in Ellon at Balmacassie Industrial Estate.

Martin Dickie at the Brewdog AGM.

Beer lovers will be able to try a range of beers from the brand’s pop-up and its E-van which will be stationed at the event, too.

There will be a mix of classics, including Punk IPA and some new additions as well. A total of six taps, two of which will be pouring non-alcoholic beers will be available.

Bringing it back to local

Martin Dickie, one of the founders of the beer firm, is looking forward to the brand getting involved in the event once again.

He said: “The Taste of Grampian festival was the first public event that BrewDog sold its beer at back in 2007.

The Brewdog e-vehicle.

“It’s a great day that showcases the best producers from around Scotland but especially the north-east.

“We are always excited to take part in Taste of Grampian as it’s a great way to get a flavour of what’s going on in the Scottish food and drink scene, meet up with friends, stock up with fantastic produce and see some famous chefs off the TV.”

Editor of The Press and Journal, Frank O’Donnell, is also looking forward to the brand making its return to the event which is taking place at P&J Live for the first time.

He added: “Taste of Grampian is a fantastic event for the community and it is great to see local businesses get behind the festival.

Someone pouring a pint of Brewdog
Beer will be available to purchase at the pop-up bar.

“Brewdog is one of the north-east’s biggest food and drink success stories and it is now a global success with bars all over the world.

“To have the brand involved in the event will allow those in the local area the opportunity to catch up with some of the individuals behind the team who have helped craft it into the business it is today.”

Tickets for the festival are priced at £13.50 and can be purchased here.

