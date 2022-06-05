Sweet treats: Mango and chocolate paletas are the perfect cooler on a hot day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: Mango and chocolate paletas are the perfect cooler on a hot day

By Mariam Okhai
June 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Mango and chocolate paletas.
Mango and chocolate paletas.

When the weather is hot there is nothing better than a cooling ice lolly to get your teeth into.

In Mexico they are known as paletas and Thomasina Miers, who is the co-founder of Mexican street food chain Wahaca, has shared her recipe for a mango and chocolate version from her new cook book Meat-free Mexican.

The perfect way to end a party on a hot spring or summer’s day, these ice lollies are bound to go down a treat.

“Paletas, which are essentially Mexican lollies made from the many tropical fruits native to the country, are an exceptionally pleasing way to slake one’s thirst in such a hot climate,” says Thomasina Miers.

The mango version below is delicious dipped in chilli-lime salt, while the Mexican chocolate one is made with almond milk. The paleta is then drizzled with white chocolate and chopped almonds, she adds.

Otherwise, try condensed milk or double cream for a rich finish.

Mango and chocolate paletas

Makes 10-12

Mango and chocolate paletas.
Mango and chocolate paletas.

Ingredients

  • For the mango dipped in chilli-lime salt version:
  • 2 small ripe mangoes (220g)
  • Zest and juice of 1 lime (40ml)
  • 2-3tbsp light agave nectar

For the chilli-lime salt:

  • 10g piquin chillies or Urfa chilli flakes
  • 10g fine sea salt
  • 100g caster sugar
  • Zest of 1 lime
  • For the Mexican chocolate version:
  • 400ml almond or whole milk
  • Few pinches of ground cinnamon
  • 55g dark chocolate, chopped
  • 55g milk chocolate, chopped
  • 1-2tbsp golden syrup
  • 90g white chocolate
  • 50g almonds (flaked/slivered)

Method

  1. To make the mango paletas, skin and stone the mangoes and add the flesh (and as much juice as you can) into a blender. Add the lime zest and juice and agave with 300ml water and blend to combine.
  2. Taste the mixture and add more agave if needed, remembering to sweeten more than you think necessary, as much of the sweetness disappears once the lollies are frozen. Pour into lolly moulds and freeze for at least eight hours.
  3. To make the chilli salt, blitz the chillies with the salt in a spice grinder or small food processor, then stir in the sugar and lime zest. Serve the mango paleta dipped into the chilli-lime salt.
  4. To make the Mexican chocolate paleta, add the milk to a heavy-bottomed saucepan and warm over a low heat with the cinnamon and golden syrup. Take the milk off the heat and stir through the chocolate until completely melted.
  5. Leave to cool and then pour into lolly moulds. Freeze for at least eight hours.
  6. To decorate, melt white chocolate and toast the almonds. Drizzle the paletas with the white chocolate and sprinkle with the almonds.

Recipes taken from Meat-free Mexican: Vibrant Vegetarian Recipes by Thomasina Miers, published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £25. Photography by Tara Fisher. Available now.

