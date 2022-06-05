Sweet treats: Mango and chocolate paletas are the perfect cooler on a hot day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When the weather is hot there is nothing better than a cooling ice lolly to get your teeth into.

In Mexico they are known as paletas and Thomasina Miers, who is the co-founder of Mexican street food chain Wahaca, has shared her recipe for a mango and chocolate version from her new cook book Meat-free Mexican.

The perfect way to end a party on a hot spring or summer’s day, these ice lollies are bound to go down a treat.

“Paletas, which are essentially Mexican lollies made from the many tropical fruits native to the country, are an exceptionally pleasing way to slake one’s thirst in such a hot climate,” says Thomasina Miers.

The mango version below is delicious dipped in chilli-lime salt, while the Mexican chocolate one is made with almond milk. The paleta is then drizzled with white chocolate and chopped almonds, she adds.

Otherwise, try condensed milk or double cream for a rich finish.

Mango and chocolate paletas

Makes 10-12

Ingredients

For the mango dipped in chilli-lime salt version:

2 small ripe mangoes (220g)

Zest and juice of 1 lime (40ml)

2-3tbsp light agave nectar

For the chilli-lime salt:

10g piquin chillies or Urfa chilli flakes

10g fine sea salt

100g caster sugar

Zest of 1 lime

For the Mexican chocolate version:

400ml almond or whole milk

Few pinches of ground cinnamon

55g dark chocolate, chopped

55g milk chocolate, chopped

1-2tbsp golden syrup

90g white chocolate

50g almonds (flaked/slivered)

Method

To make the mango paletas, skin and stone the mangoes and add the flesh (and as much juice as you can) into a blender. Add the lime zest and juice and agave with 300ml water and blend to combine. Taste the mixture and add more agave if needed, remembering to sweeten more than you think necessary, as much of the sweetness disappears once the lollies are frozen. Pour into lolly moulds and freeze for at least eight hours. To make the chilli salt, blitz the chillies with the salt in a spice grinder or small food processor, then stir in the sugar and lime zest. Serve the mango paleta dipped into the chilli-lime salt. To make the Mexican chocolate paleta, add the milk to a heavy-bottomed saucepan and warm over a low heat with the cinnamon and golden syrup. Take the milk off the heat and stir through the chocolate until completely melted. Leave to cool and then pour into lolly moulds. Freeze for at least eight hours. To decorate, melt white chocolate and toast the almonds. Drizzle the paletas with the white chocolate and sprinkle with the almonds.

Recipes taken from Meat-free Mexican: Vibrant Vegetarian Recipes by Thomasina Miers, published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £25. Photography by Tara Fisher. Available now.

