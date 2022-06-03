Food Behaviour: Framing tricks that companies are using against you to spend more money in the supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Food Behaviour: Framing tricks that companies are using against you to spend more money in the supermarket

By Mariam Okhai
June 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Framing effects can happen anywhere.
Framing effects can happen anywhere.

In a world where everything is getting more fast paced, it can be hard to notice when you are being tricked by companies.

From online shopping to retail stores there are always offers, deals and ways of encouraging customers to purchase more expensive products. And that is exactly what the framing effect encourages you to do – spend more money.

For many, the arduous task of trying to constantly watch where you are being tricked can be tiresome.

However, in today’s food behaviour article I am going to explain one of the ways companies will try and confuse your brain to inevitably make you spend more money.

What is the framing effect?

The framing effect is when our decisions are altered based on the way in which information is presented to us.

These options are usually presented with positive or negative connotations.

Often decisions can be subconscious due to our brain using mental shortcuts to try and organise information in the fastest way.

However during these shortcuts, information can be misunderstood and result in consumers overpaying for a product or service.

Examples of framing

One example of the framing effect can be easily observed in supermarket aisles.

Say you are going to buy some low calorie yoghurt to accompany your fruit for lunch and you are faced with multiple options to choose from.

framing effect
Shopping aisle filled with framed products.

Once you have narrowed down to the flavour you want, you will usually break down the choice to two options.

For example you pick the two below:

  • 30% fat yoghurt for £2.20
  • 70% less fat yoghurt for £3.30

In this situation, if you are looking to buy the lowest calorie yoghurt your brain will naturally want the 70% less option as you see that as a positive. There’s 70% less fat.

framing effect
Your brain naturally picks the 70% less fat over the 30% fat.

However, there are just as many calories in the 30% fat yoghurt. Your brain is merely tricked into thinking 70% less is better than 30% and in turn, this ends up costing you £1.10 more, meaning there’s less money in your pocket and more in the businesses’.

Imagine if this happened for every item you purchase on a regular basis. Some consumers could end up forking out almost double the cost of a regular shop every week.

How to avoid the tricks

Although there is no real solution to beating the framing effect, because our brain will always use shortcuts, there is still a way of avoiding many of the tricks.

Being aware and acknowledging that our brain has this mental fallacy is the first step to being more conscious of your decisions. It is also important to note how the environment you are in can also influence our thoughts.

eye level is buy level
Pay close attention to the numbers and wording on food items.

Secondly, pay close attention to the discounts you are being subjected to, offers on products, branding and the way in which big companies draw you in.

And you can also read reviews and do your research before purchasing bigger items as this will give you time to reflect on the money you are about to spend and will hopefully encourage you to look for the best deal that works for you, and not the companies.

By doing so you are far more likely to spot the framing effects and hopefully dodge the pricey alternative.

Mariam Okhai is a food and drink journalist who also researches food behaviour.

She has a Masters in Behavioural Science for Management from the University of Stirling. Her undergraduate degree was in Psychology and Business Economics with Marketing. 

She is also a certified habit coach.

You can find out more about her research on her Behavioural Foodie website.

More from food behaviour…

Eye level is buy level: Surviving the sneaky psychology of supermarkets – plus top tips

Why there is no such thing as ‘good’ and ‘bad’ food

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal