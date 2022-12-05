12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Dinner, bed and breakfast with cocktails on arrival and a tapas dinner at AC Marriott in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you are looking for the perfect Inverness getaway then today’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway prize is just the ticket.

Day five sees us team up with the newly opened AC Marriott in the Highland capital to give one lucky reader the chance to win a fabulous prize that includes an overnight stay, welcome cocktails, dinner and more.

Located on the banks of the River Ness on Glebe Street, overlooking the Friars and Kessock bridges, this gorgeous new hotel is located right in the centre of Inverness.

Cosy up in the AC Lounge where the fire will be on and enjoy a cocktail in the bar.

Leisure facilities include a 24-hour fitness centre and there is a terrace overlooking the river as well.

What’s the prize?

This prize is the hotel’s ‘Time For Each Other’ package which includes a signature AC cocktail on arrival, dinner from their European-inspired tapas menu and an overnight stay for two with a view to the Black Isle.

A full continental breakfast will also be available to tuck into before a late departure for the lucky winner.

For more information on the AC Inverness Marriott visit their website.

To enter the AC Inverness Marriott giveaway:

Terms and conditions

The prize is valid from January 3 to March 30, 2023 excluding February 10-15. It is made subject to availability.

The prize includes a one night stay, tapas selection for two and signature cocktail each on arrival.

Travel and drinks during dinner are not included. Dinner is offered from the Tapas menu only.

Entrants must register by 5pm on Friday December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 yrs or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

