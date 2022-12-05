12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Dinner, bed and breakfast with cocktails on arrival and a tapas dinner at AC Marriott in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Dinner, bed and breakfast with cocktails on arrival and a tapas dinner at AC Marriott in Inverness

If you are looking for the perfect Inverness getaway then today's 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway prize is just the ticket.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 3:25 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
AC Marriott Inverness
The bar area where you can enjoy a few drinks. Image: AC Inverness Marriott

If you are looking for the perfect Inverness getaway then today’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway prize is just the ticket.

Day five sees us team up with the newly opened AC Marriott in the Highland capital to give one lucky reader the chance to win a fabulous prize that includes an overnight stay, welcome cocktails, dinner and more.

Located on the banks of the River Ness on Glebe Street, overlooking the Friars and Kessock bridges, this gorgeous new hotel is located right in the centre of Inverness.

The lounge area is prefect for relaxing. Image: AC Inverness Marriott

Cosy up in the AC Lounge where the fire will be on and enjoy a cocktail in the bar.

Leisure facilities include a 24-hour fitness centre and there is a terrace overlooking the river as well.

What’s the prize?

This prize is the hotel’s ‘Time For Each Other’ package which includes a signature AC cocktail on arrival, dinner from their European-inspired tapas menu and an overnight stay for two with a view to the Black Isle.

You can also cosy up outside. Image: AC Inverness Marriott

A full continental breakfast will also be available to tuck into before a late departure for the lucky winner.

For more information on the AC Inverness Marriott visit their website.

To enter the AC Inverness Marriott giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions

The prize is valid from January 3 to March 30, 2023 excluding February 10-15. It is made subject to availability.

The prize includes a one night stay, tapas selection for two and signature cocktail each on arrival.

Travel and drinks during dinner are not included. Dinner is offered from the Tapas menu only.

Entrants must register by 5pm on Friday December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 yrs or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
Strawberry carrot breakfast cake made with Comvita manuka honey. Image: Comvita
Sweet treats: Strawberry carrot breakfast cake to start the day
Coinneach MacLeod reflected on his success as The Hebridean Baker since joining TikTok in 2020. Image: Susie Lowe.
The Hebridean Baker celebrates success of 2022 ahead of second US book tour
restaurant reviews 2022 Press and Journal Douneside House
Put these venues in The P&J's top 10 restaurant reviews of 2022 on your…
Toasting the start of a new year is a good time to raise a glass to our national drink as well.
Whisky wonderland: Raise a dram to Scotland’s national drink on Hogmanay
Chloe Lawson was one of many entrepreneurs in the north-east toasting a new opening. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
The 9 best restaurants and cafes that opened in Aberdeenshire in 2022
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Drive-Thru Diners: The best and worst rated installments of 2022 Picture shows; Drive-Thru Diners: The best and worst rated installments of 2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Drive-Thru Diners: The 22 best and worst rated installments of 2022
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Cooking on a budget recipe Picture shows; Ken Hom country style aubergine. Lee Kum Kee. Supplied by Lee Kum Kee Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Cook with wisdom by recreating Ken Hom’s country-style aubergine
Jennifer and Mike McEwen launched Humble Burger's first bricks and mortar venue in 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Top 10 food and drink stories of 2022 you enjoyed the most on The…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New pilot project for seafood industry Picture shows; Pupils find out about seafood. Peterhead. Supplied by Jimmy Buchan Date; Unknown
Jimmy Buchan hails 'great' schools scheme for nurturing new generation of seafood industry talent

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented