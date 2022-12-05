Junior football: Spot-kick misery for East End in Scottish Junior Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Junior football: Spot-kick misery for East End in Scottish Junior Cup

By Reporter
December 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 5, 2022, 7:32 am
Stoneywood Parkvale's Cory Ritchie and Ellon United's Scott Gray compete for the ball. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stoneywood Parkvale's Cory Ritchie and Ellon United's Scott Gray compete for the ball. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

East End’s bid to reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Junior Cup fell agonisingly short when they lost on spot kicks at Larkhall Thistle.

Cammy Smith opened the scoring for the Jags before home keeper Matty Craig turned the ball into his own net to level things before the break.

There was no further scoring in the second half and it was down to penalties with the home team prevailing by a 7-6 margin.

A Jack Craig treble was the highlight of Hermes’ 7-1 Regional Cup second-round romp against Sunnybank at Heathryfold.

Callum Youngson (penalty), Connor McKenzie, Andrew Davidson and James McMahon were also on the scoresheet with Kevin Robertson netting the home team’s consolation.

Neal McTavish’s first-half strike was enough to see Culter progress at home to Fraserburgh United while Liam Burnett, Sam Muirhead, Adam Joji and Declan Milne were all on target for Bridge of Don Thistle at Colony Park.

Montrose Roselea recovered from the loss of a Jack Walker first-period goal for Dyce to win 2-1, Jake Stewart and Keith Walker were the Rothie Rovers marksmen in the 2-1 success against Islavale and Aberdeen University ran out 4-1 victors at the expense of Banks o’Dee JFC.

Championship Newmachar United shocked top-flight Dufftown, winning 4-0 thanks to efforts from Ryan Whelan, Lewis Robertson, Tait Duthie and Ryan Cormack.

Seven goals from two Premier League matches

With Banchory St Ternan’s clash with Stonehaven postponed there were only two matches in the McBookie.com Premier League.

Charlie Fonweban scored the only goal of the game as Nairn St Ninian defeated Maud and Stoneywood Parkvale.

Stoneywood Parkvale’s Mark Galashan and Ellon United’s Scott Gray contest a high ball. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Ellon United shared six goals with Josh Peters, Dean Still and Liam Bain on the mark for the home side and Callum Tremaine (2, 1 pen) and Scott Gray replying.

In the Championship, James McLaren and Kelvin Mackenzie found the net as Burghead Thistle won 2-1 at Deveronside.

Brandon Hutcheson hit the only counter for Forres Thistle against Longside and there were away wins for Glentanar and Buchanhaven Hearts at Lossiemouth United and New Elgin respectively.

Results

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – Fourth round: Larkhall Thistle 1, East End 1 (Larkhall won 7-6 on penalties).

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE – Banchory St Ternan P, Stonehaven P; Nairn St Ninian 1, Maud 0; Stoneywood Parkvale 3, Ellon United 3.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Deveronside 1, Burghead Thistle 2; Forres Thistle 1, Longside 0; Lossiemouth United 2, Glentaner 3; New Elgin 1, Buchanhaven Hearts 3.

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Second round: Aberdeen University 4, Banks o’Dee JFC 1; Colony Park 0, Bridge of Don Thistle 4; Culter 1, Fraserburgh United 0; Montrose Roselea 2, Dyce 1; Newmachar United 4, Dufftown 0; Rothie Rovers 2, Islavale 1; Sunnybank 1, Hermes 7.

