Junior football: Spot-kick misery for East End in Scottish Junior Cup

East End’s bid to reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Junior Cup fell agonisingly short when they lost on spot kicks at Larkhall Thistle.

Cammy Smith opened the scoring for the Jags before home keeper Matty Craig turned the ball into his own net to level things before the break.

There was no further scoring in the second half and it was down to penalties with the home team prevailing by a 7-6 margin.

A Jack Craig treble was the highlight of Hermes’ 7-1 Regional Cup second-round romp against Sunnybank at Heathryfold.

Callum Youngson (penalty), Connor McKenzie, Andrew Davidson and James McMahon were also on the scoresheet with Kevin Robertson netting the home team’s consolation.

Neal McTavish’s first-half strike was enough to see Culter progress at home to Fraserburgh United while Liam Burnett, Sam Muirhead, Adam Joji and Declan Milne were all on target for Bridge of Don Thistle at Colony Park.

Montrose Roselea recovered from the loss of a Jack Walker first-period goal for Dyce to win 2-1, Jake Stewart and Keith Walker were the Rothie Rovers marksmen in the 2-1 success against Islavale and Aberdeen University ran out 4-1 victors at the expense of Banks o’Dee JFC.

Championship Newmachar United shocked top-flight Dufftown, winning 4-0 thanks to efforts from Ryan Whelan, Lewis Robertson, Tait Duthie and Ryan Cormack.

Seven goals from two Premier League matches

With Banchory St Ternan’s clash with Stonehaven postponed there were only two matches in the McBookie.com Premier League.

Charlie Fonweban scored the only goal of the game as Nairn St Ninian defeated Maud and Stoneywood Parkvale.

Ellon United shared six goals with Josh Peters, Dean Still and Liam Bain on the mark for the home side and Callum Tremaine (2, 1 pen) and Scott Gray replying.

In the Championship, James McLaren and Kelvin Mackenzie found the net as Burghead Thistle won 2-1 at Deveronside.

Brandon Hutcheson hit the only counter for Forres Thistle against Longside and there were away wins for Glentanar and Buchanhaven Hearts at Lossiemouth United and New Elgin respectively.

Results

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – Fourth round: Larkhall Thistle 1, East End 1 (Larkhall won 7-6 on penalties).

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE – Banchory St Ternan P, Stonehaven P; Nairn St Ninian 1, Maud 0; Stoneywood Parkvale 3, Ellon United 3.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Deveronside 1, Burghead Thistle 2; Forres Thistle 1, Longside 0; Lossiemouth United 2, Glentaner 3; New Elgin 1, Buchanhaven Hearts 3.

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Second round: Aberdeen University 4, Banks o’Dee JFC 1; Colony Park 0, Bridge of Don Thistle 4; Culter 1, Fraserburgh United 0; Montrose Roselea 2, Dyce 1; Newmachar United 4, Dufftown 0; Rothie Rovers 2, Islavale 1; Sunnybank 1, Hermes 7.