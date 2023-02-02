The 6 best menus and treat boxes on offer this Valentine’s Day in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Is the way to your better half’s heart through their stomach? Well, we know exactly how you can treat them this Valentine’s Day in Inverness.

Restaurants and bakers in the city have been revealing set menus and treat boxes themed around the special day over recent weeks – and they look impressive.

Whether your significant other is a fan of savoury dishes or would rather indulge in a cupcake or two, here is our roundup of the businesses to contact if you and your partner are looking to indulge this Valentine’s Day in Inverness.

After all, the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach…

O’Delice

Croissants, pain au chocolate, quiches, and tarts are just some of the patisserie goods that O’Delice owner Emilie Brizard creations for customers.

And this Valentine’s Day, the mum-of-two has everything from heart-shaped mousse and black forest gâteau to strawberries dipped in chocolate.

Pre-orders are now available. All orders can be collected or delivered on Monday, February 13 or Tuesday, February 14.

For more information and orders, call 01381 625279 or email o.delicefrenchpatisserie@gmail.com

Hou Hou Mei

Hou Hou Mei is offering its Valentine’s Day menu from next Friday, February 10 to Friday, February 17.

For £64.95 per couple, there are plentiful starters, mains, and desserts that will have lovers of Asian cuisine weak at the knees.

The crispy wontons and pandan pavlova are two dishes that we think are worth trying out.

Address: 18 Tomnahurich Street, Inverness IV3 5DD

V.I.P Cheesecake

If you and your significant other have a sweet tooth, then the Valentine’s collection by V.I.P Cheesecake is sure to impress.

You can indulge in a miniature cheesecake for £8.50 or two for £16 including delivery. If you want to spread the love to more friends and family members, then there are also eight-inch cheesecakes available for £40 or 10-inch cheesecakes available for £50.

The cheesecakes can only be delivered to those who reside in Inverness and the immediate surrounding areas. Contact the V.I.P Cheesecake Facebook page to place an order.

For more information and orders: www.facebook.com/VIPcheesecake

Mangrove

Is Indian cuisine more your style? Then you’ll be glad to read that Mangrove also has a fantastic menu for those who fancy heading out this Valentine’s Day in Inverness.

A three-course meal with popadoms, naan, and rice costs £39 per person.

To top it all off, you can bring your own booze to enjoy alongside the meal. The corkage fee is £2 per person.

Address: 78 Academy Street, Inverness IV1 1LU

The Highland Cake Fairy

Valentine’s bears, a rose bouquet, a platter for two – featuring two red velvet cupcakes, two Biscoff cheesecakes, mini rose cupcakes, and chunks of MilkyBar fudge and brownie – and a brownie tower are available to order on The Highland Cake Fairy website.

Ranging from £10 to £25, the products would make the perfect gift – and are sure to curb any sweet cravings on the big day.

Address: 17 Huntly Street, Inverness IV3 5PR

The Chocolate Place

I was waiting patiently for The Chocolate Place’s Valentine’s Day collection to be revealed – and it was definitely worth the wait.

Owners Debbie and Andrew Niven will be selling the range at Cromarty Community Market next Saturday, February 11, where you’ll spot heart-shaped lollies and chocolate boxes.

However, some items in the collection – including a £20 Valentine’s goodie bag and a £24 chocolate box (in dark chocolate or a mixed selection) – are only available to order on a first come first served basis.

For more information and orders: www.facebook.com/thechocolateplace