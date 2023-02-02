Giant visitors from afar to descend on Aberdeen as part of Spectra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Giant visitors from afar to descend on Aberdeen as part of Spectra

By Danica Ollerova
fantastic planet spectra aberdeen
Image: Parer Studio.

Massive human-like figures will descend on Aberdeen to peacefully observe residents when the city’s popular festival of light Spectra returns next week.

The giant visitors from afar – which will settle in Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen Art Gallery and Marischal College – will playfully encourage people to envision the future of their home planet.

The illuminated large-scale public installation was created by Australian artist Amanda Parer, of Parer Studio, who was inspired by the 1973 Czech/ French animated film Fantastic Planet.

“In that animation, humans – in the distant future – lived on a planet that was inhabited by giants,” said Amanda.

“And in a way, in my artwork, I turned that around and have the giants come and visit us on our planet in our time to observe us in a peaceful way.

“I wanted to offer viewers and visitors a sense of fantasy and maybe even humility to be faced with these giants, peeking and poking their way through Aberdeen city.”

Amanda Parer’s Fantastic Planet will visit the festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.

But how did Amanda come across the experimental science fiction film?

“Growing up in Australia, late-night movies ran and at least once a year that particular animation was played,” said Amanda.

“I found myself mesmerised. It was a fascinating piece of art and it inspired me to make my own piece.”

Humanoids from Fantastic Planet to visit Aberdeen’s Spectra

The talented artist created six humanoid inflatables, the tallest of which is 12 metres high. But there’s a long process before an idea can become a large-scale installation.

“The idea formulating is always the fun part,” said Amanda.

“Then, you not only have to make it a reality in your chosen medium – in this case, inflatables – but you also have to make sure a lot of other boxes are ticked such as engineering, lighting and safety.”

She also had to write detailed instructions on how to assemble her creations.

Giant humanoids will make their Scottish debut in February. Image: Parer Studio.

Four humanoids from ‘Fantastic Planet’ are currently en route to Scotland for the first time – but Amanda won’t be travelling to the city to inflate them back to life.

“I have a production team in Spain who will be travelling to Scotland to oversee the installation and will then take the humanoids back to Spain when Spectra is finished,” explained Amanda whose work has been on display in more than 300 cities around the world.

“It’ll take the team about three or four days to set up the four figures that will be on display in Aberdeen.”

From large to huge

Amanda, who used to be a painter and sculptor before shifting her focus to public artwork, told the P&J that even when her pieces had to fit inside an art gallery, they were always on the larger side. So now, she relishes creating larger-than-life artworks.

“Even in that medium I tended to work large,” said the creative.

“So it was exciting for me to extend out of the gallery space into the public art realm because it essentially allowed me to go huge.

“I love playing with the scale because I can really play with people’s sense of fun and fantasy and change spaces that they’re used to. For instance, they may be catching a train and they see a giant rabbit or a humanoid creature appearing behind a building.”

Spectra will return to Aberdeen from February 9 to 12. Image: Parer Studio.

See Aberdeen in different light thanks to Spectra’s Fantastic Planet

Amanda worked closely with arts company Curated Place, which organises Spectra, to pick the perfect locations for her humanoids.

“Organisers approach me with their ideas and I use a lot of Google Maps,” she explained.

“I’m sure it’s going to look amazing in Aberdeen. I think the Art Gallery and Union Terrace Gardens will be wonderful locations.

“It creates that curiosity for people to go hunting around and see their city in a different light.”

Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra will be back from Thursday February 9 to Sunday February 12. Go to spectrafestival.co.uk for more information.

