Our top 5 recommendations of where to buy the best pies in Nairn

A flavoursome, fresh, and indulgent pie can be hard to find. But luckily for those residing in or passing Nairn, we know exactly where you can get them.

This is why we (the Press & Journal Food and Drink team) have pulled together our top picks of where to visit or order from if you fancy a pie in Nairn.

You’ll find everything from traditional flavours, including macaroni and cheese, mince, and steak, to unique creations like kangaroo and ale.

Ashers Bakery

There are two Ashers Bakery locations in Nairn open Monday to Saturday – a big window of opportunity if you’re after a baked good (or two).

However, if you don’t fancy heading out, the business offers its products for delivery throughout the UK. This includes a box of 24 Scotch pies for £23.95.

Address:

9 High Street, Nairn IV12 4AG

40 High Street, Nairn IV12 4AU

Friar Tucks

Friar Tucks is a popular chipper (or chippy) in Nairn serving all the products you would expect in a fish and chip shop.

You’ll be inclined to opt for a fish supper or one of the venue’s munchie boxes, which are particularly popular and feature everything from chicken fillets, pizzas, and battered burgers to chips and a range of sauces.

However, we would recommend taking a look at the pie line-up.

Address: 30 Harbour Street, Nairn IV12 4NU

MNMs Cafe

Megan Mclean founded her own baking business Makes by Megs in June 2020 after spending the first few months of the pandemic selling her home bakes on social media.

But in November 2021, alongside family friend Nicola Mackinlay, she opened her own cafe in Nairn which sells a range of delicious dishes and sweet treats.

You can bag both sweet and savoury pies at the cafe. If it’s savoury you’re after, message the MNMs Cafe Facebook page to make sure there are some in stock.

Address: 11A Leopold Street, Nairn IV12 4BE

The Havelock

If you want to enjoy a pie in Nairn that is guaranteed to satisfy your tastebuds whilst sitting in a food and drink establishment, then you should certainly consider The Havelock.

The pub’s dinner menu features its popular Havelock steak pie, comprising a shoulder of beef, carrot and onions slow braised in gravy and served in puff pastry.

It is served with green beans, carrots and turnips with skin on crispy fries – how amazing does that sound?

Address: Crescent Road, Nairn IV12 4NB

Aussie Pies

In July last year, Bradley Collins’s business Aussie Pies was distributing around 100 to 150 pies and around 50 to 60 sausage rolls per week.

Although Aussie Pies is based in Cannich, Inverness-shire, you can have their range of mouth-watering products delivered straight to your door in Nairn either cooked or chilled.

Traditional and unique pies are in the range, including halloumi and vegetable, kangaroo and ale, beef and mushroom, and satay chicken.

To order and for more information: aussiepies.co.uk