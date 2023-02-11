Our top 5 recommendations of where to buy the best pies in Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Our top 5 recommendations of where to buy the best pies in Nairn

By Karla Sinclair
February 11, 2023, 6:00 am
Aussie Pies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aussie Pies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A flavoursome, fresh, and indulgent pie can be hard to find. But luckily for those residing in or passing Nairn, we know exactly where you can get them.

This is why we (the Press & Journal Food and Drink team) have pulled together our top picks of where to visit or order from if you fancy a pie in Nairn.

You’ll find everything from traditional flavours, including macaroni and cheese, mince, and steak, to unique creations like kangaroo and ale.

Ashers Bakery

There are two Ashers Bakery locations in Nairn open Monday to Saturday – a big window of opportunity if you’re after a baked good (or two).

However, if you don’t fancy heading out, the business offers its products for delivery throughout the UK. This includes a box of 24 Scotch pies for £23.95.

Address:

  • 9 High Street, Nairn IV12 4AG
  • 40 High Street, Nairn IV12 4AU
Ashers is the perfect choice if you fancy a pie in Nairn. Image: Asher’s Bakery

Friar Tucks

Friar Tucks is a popular chipper (or chippy) in Nairn serving all the products you would expect in a fish and chip shop.

You’ll be inclined to opt for a fish supper or one of the venue’s munchie boxes, which are particularly popular and feature everything from chicken fillets, pizzas, and battered burgers to chips and a range of sauces.

However, we would recommend taking a look at the pie line-up.

Address: 30 Harbour Street, Nairn IV12 4NU

Posted by Friar Tucks on Sunday, 1 May 2022

MNMs Cafe

Megan Mclean founded her own baking business Makes by Megs in June 2020 after spending the first few months of the pandemic selling her home bakes on social media.

But in November 2021, alongside family friend Nicola Mackinlay, she opened her own cafe in Nairn which sells a range of delicious dishes and sweet treats.

You can bag both sweet and savoury pies at the cafe. If it’s savoury you’re after, message the MNMs Cafe Facebook page to make sure there are some in stock.

Address: 11A Leopold Street, Nairn IV12 4BE

From left, Megan Mclean and Nicola Mackinlay of Makes by Megs. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Havelock

If you want to enjoy a pie in Nairn that is guaranteed to satisfy your tastebuds whilst sitting in a food and drink establishment, then you should certainly consider The Havelock.

The pub’s dinner menu features its popular Havelock steak pie, comprising a shoulder of beef, carrot and onions slow braised in gravy and served in puff pastry.

It is served with green beans, carrots and turnips with skin on crispy fries – how amazing does that sound?

Address: Crescent Road, Nairn IV12 4NB

Aussie Pies

In July last year, Bradley Collins’s business Aussie Pies was distributing around 100 to 150 pies and around 50 to 60 sausage rolls per week.

Although Aussie Pies is based in Cannich, Inverness-shire, you can have their range of mouth-watering products delivered straight to your door in Nairn either cooked or chilled.

Traditional and unique pies are in the range, including halloumi and vegetable, kangaroo and ale, beef and mushroom, and satay chicken.

To order and for more information: aussiepies.co.uk

A range of pies by Aussie Pies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

