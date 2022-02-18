Pie in a roll: The viral dish proving popular with Nairn Country FC supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pie in a roll: The viral dish proving popular with Nairn Country FC supporters

By Karla Sinclair
February 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 11:55 am
Nairn County FC's pie in a roll.
The majority of us Scots have tried rolls filled with bacon, egg or sausage, but members of Nairn County FC have come up with a unique new treat for stadium-goers.

Introduced by the club’s head of hospitality and licence officer, Cindy Milne, and merchandiser Donald Graham – known as Dodo to those locally – ‘pie in a roll’ can now be enjoyed by spectators and players during half-time at Station Park games.

Consisting of nothing more than a fresh Ashers Bakery pie inside a soft bread roll, they are available for £2.50 each.

Pie flavours include Scotch, steak and gravy, and macaroni.

Online success

The creation recently went viral and made it onto the original Footy Food Facebook page, which has over 70,000 likes.

The account shares a range of dishes available at football club’s across the UK, including deep-fried cheese in a roll, sausage in a waffle, giant Yorkshire pudding wraps, steak and gherkin pies, and more.

The club itself also posted a picture of a pie in a roll on Twitter, which racked up 195 likes and over 40 quote tweets.

People have referred to it as “iconic”, “incredible” and “majestic” in the comment section.

It’s clear the club has gained some new supporters, too, with one person saying: “Looks like I’ve just got a favourite Highland League team.”

Another said: “It’s high time for my first visit to Station Park.”

They even got a shoutout on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio earlier this week.

Cindy, from Nairn, said: “Social media has definitely helped with spreading the word of them.

“I think people have thought “let’s give it a go”, and they actually taste pretty good.”

On a roll

The pie in a roll was only introduced to the club’s half-time food offering recently, and it was an instant hit.

Usually selling an average of 50 pies at half-time, as many as 80 pies in a roll were sold at the last home game.

The club has gone on to launch its own pie in a roll badge on the back of their success, which is available for £2 on the Nairn County FC website.

“When we came back to the season after Covid restrictions were lifted, we were struggling to get anyone to run the tea shop so the management committee decided to run it in-house with volunteers,” Cindy added.

From left, Debbie Smith, Cindy Milne and Doreen Spark, who are part of Nairn County FC's hospitality team.
“I reached out to friends and family, as did other committee members, and we got a team together.

“Dodo had messaged me with a few ideas. We bounce ideas off each other all the time as he is fabulous with marketing.

“He showed me a photo of a pie in a roll he had years ago, and I thought it was a nice and easy add to our offering.

“Our pie in a roll has only been offered at the last two home games.”

Inside one of the Ashers Bakery Nairn branches.
Best quality

All of the club’s hot food is sourced from Ashers Bakery, one of the leading retail bakers in the North of Scotland.

The award-winning family-run company, founded in 1877, has 12 outlets throughout the Highlands, Speyside and Moray areas.

“The Scotch pie is the most popular choice,” Cindy said.

“At the last home game against Buckie, I managed to grab one in a roll and topped it off with brown sauce before they sold out. It was delish.

“The players all think it is a brilliant idea but being athletes, they are all too healthy to have tried one yet – although some injured players have been known to sneak a taste when they’ve come along to cheer on their teammates…”

Nairn County FC also serves items from Highland plant-based cakery and bakery, Pure Bakery, which sponsors the club’s under 15 team.

The bakery created a Nairn County FC cookie that was available at the last home game, and proved popular with fans young and old.

