‘Lovely, humble people’: Staff dazzled as Judi Dench and Hugh Bonneville visit Silver Darling restaurant in Aberdeen

Staff at an Aberdeen restaurant were star-struck when renowned actors Dame Judi Dench and Hugh Bonneville visited them for a quick bite this weekend.

The pair, who dazzled crowds at the Braemar Gathering and Highland Games on Saturday, made another unexpected appearance at The Silver Darling the following day.

It is understood the Downtown Abbey star and Dame Judi had been in Aberdeenshire for a while in anticipation of the games, which returned for the first time in three years.

And after a “lovely day” in Braemar – watching Thor-like athletes hurl cabers and hammers through the air – they stopped for a quick lunch and a chat before their flight to Heathrow Airport.

‘Wonderful and humble people’

Bonneville and Dame Judi were treated to a one-course meal from The Silver Darling’s summer menu, which included pil pil prawns, langoustine and home-made bread.

They were seated in the restaurant’s private VIP room away from the hustle and bustle of the otherwise busy Sunday venue.

Members of staff were in awe of the “humble and welcoming” nature of the famous duo, as they could barely hold their excitement to meet such “prestigious people”.

General manager Abbie Taylor, who was one of those serving them, said: “It was quite humble to see how different she [Dame Judi] was from what you see on TV – she was a lot more delicate and frail.

“She was so humble and lovely and to be honest, it was just like speaking to another customer.

“And Hugh was very well-put-together – he came across as an actual English gentleman.

“The whole team was really excited that we had the chance to meet such wonderful prestigious people.”

Silver Darling a celebrity hot-spot

The Silver Darling in Aberdeen is no stranger to high-profile visits, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Calendar Girls actress Denise Welch and singer Rod Stewart among those featuring on the restaurant’s celebrity list.

And while Dame Judi and Bonneville might be one of the biggest names to visit the venue, they were treated “just like any other customer” to let them enjoy themselves.

After their lunch, the pair thanked the staff for “the great service” and for “fitting them in last minute”, and made their way to Aberdeen International Airport.

Ms Taylor added: “At the end of the day, they are here to enjoy themselves as much as everyone else so we treat them like any other customer and try not to overwhelm them.

“It was a pleasure to host them at the Silver Darling restaurant and hopefully next time they are in Aberdeen, they would like to come back.”