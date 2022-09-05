‘Lovely, humble people’: Staff dazzled as Judi Dench and Hugh Bonneville visit Silver Darling restaurant in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Lovely, humble people’: Staff dazzled as Judi Dench and Hugh Bonneville visit Silver Darling restaurant in Aberdeen

By Denny Andonova
September 5, 2022, 2:26 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 7:29 pm
Judi dench hugh bonnevile aberdeen
Judi Dench and Hugh Bonneville at the Silver Darling restaurant in Aberdeen, pictured with members of staff. Image supplied by The Silver Darling.

Staff at an Aberdeen restaurant were star-struck when renowned actors Dame Judi Dench and Hugh Bonneville visited them for a quick bite this weekend.

The pair, who dazzled crowds at the Braemar Gathering and Highland Games on Saturday, made another unexpected appearance at The Silver Darling the following day.

It is understood the Downtown Abbey star and Dame Judi had been in Aberdeenshire for a while in anticipation of the games, which returned for the first time in three years.

And after a “lovely day” in Braemar – watching Thor-like athletes hurl cabers and hammers through the air – they stopped for a quick lunch and a chat before their flight to Heathrow Airport.

‘Wonderful and humble people’

Bonneville and Dame Judi were treated to a one-course meal from The Silver Darling’s summer menu, which included pil pil prawns, langoustine and home-made bread.

They were seated in the restaurant’s private VIP room away from the hustle and bustle of the otherwise busy Sunday venue.

Members of staff were in awe of the “humble and welcoming” nature of the famous duo, as they could barely hold their excitement to meet such “prestigious people”.

Dame Judi Dench and Hugh Bonneville at the Braemar Gathering. Image by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

General manager Abbie Taylor, who was one of those serving them, said: “It was quite humble to see how different she [Dame Judi] was from what you see on TV – she was a lot more delicate and frail.

“She was so humble and lovely and to be honest, it was just like speaking to another customer.

“And Hugh was very well-put-together – he came across as an actual English gentleman.

“The whole team was really excited that we had the chance to meet such wonderful prestigious people.”

Silver Darling a celebrity hot-spot

The Silver Darling in Aberdeen is no stranger to high-profile visits, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Calendar Girls actress Denise Welch and singer Rod Stewart among those featuring on the restaurant’s celebrity list.

And while Dame Judi and Bonneville might be one of the biggest names to visit the venue, they were treated “just like any other customer” to let them enjoy themselves.

After their lunch, the pair thanked the staff for “the great service” and for “fitting them in last minute”, and made their way to Aberdeen International Airport.

Ms Taylor added: “At the end of the day, they are here to enjoy themselves as much as everyone else so we treat them like any other customer and try not to overwhelm them.

“It was a pleasure to host them at the Silver Darling restaurant and hopefully next time they are in Aberdeen, they would like to come back.”

