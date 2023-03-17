Team at Sally’s cafe in Portlethen unveil new food trailer – which will be hitting the road this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Team at Sally’s cafe in Portlethen unveil new food trailer – which will be hitting the road this summer

By Karla Sinclair
March 17, 2023, 5:00 pm
Sally Adam, pictured, is planning to attend local events in her new trailer this summer. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Sally Adam, pictured, is planning to attend local events in her new trailer this summer. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Sally Adam – the owner of Sally’s cafe in Portlethen – has revealed the business will be expanding as its new food trailer prepares to hit the road.

The 46-year-old and her partner Mike purchased Sally’s a matter of weeks before the pandemic struck in January 2020 and opened its doors on Monday March 2.

Surviving multiple lockdowns and ongoing economic challenges, the cafe has proved increasingly popular resulting in the owners requiring more space.

Some of the baked goods customers can expect at Sally’s Coffee & Cakes. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

And this is where the idea of purchasing a food trailer, named Sally’s Coffee & Cakes, stemmed from.

Fully operational by summer

Sally’s, located on Barclayhill Place, offers freshly-prepared food including paninis and baguettes as well as burgers, chicken fillets, and scampi.

It also stocks Caber Coffee, Shorty’s of Ballater ice cream, and homemade cakes. And the team comprises Sally and Mike along with seven part-time members.

“There’s a tiny kitchen area in the cafe and as it has been getting busier and busier, I have been struggling to get the baking done,” says Sally from Echt.

Sally’s Coffee & Cakes was originally an ice cream trailer. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“We decided to look for other premises to bake from but with the current economic climate, we decided it was just too expensive.

“We had the idea of baking from a food trailer, which then developed into also selling cakes and coffee from it.”

The couple purchased the former ice cream trailer in October. However, due to the popularity of Sally’s, they didn’t have time to start renovations until after the new year.

Sally added: “All the work is now done, we just need to get all the equipment in.

Sally and her partner Mike purchased the trailer in October. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“We are currently in the process of finding a permanent spot for the trailer (this is taking longer than anticipated), then we need the appropriate license/permission, so this is likely to be around summertime.

“We have just got our pass from environmental health, so we are good to go for events now and will focus on them this summer.”

Sally’s Coffee & Cakes

Because the pair will be responsible for the cafe as well as Sally’s Coffee & Cakes, the trailer’s initial opening hours will be from 10am to 3pm Thursday to Sunday. There is the potential to extend these.

Customers can expect a range of homemade cakes and traybakes on the menu, all of which will be made in the trailer itself.

Honeycomb brownies, fudge slices, raspberry and coconut tarts, and brownies are among the bakes that Sally’s in Portlethen has offered in the past.

Those with a sweet tooth are sure to love stopping by Sally’s Coffee & Cakes. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

There will also be coffee by Caber Coffee, teas, and soft drinks.

Sally has worked in several food and drink establishments since she was a teenager, including the Garlogie Inn, The Pavilion Cafe, and Dobbies.

In 2005, she launched her own bakery business supplying 15 local shops and cafes with cakes, traybakes, and celebration cakes.

The cafe owner is looking forward to getting the trailer on the road.

“We will start with myself and Mike running the trailer but as it hopefully gets busier, we will look into employing someone to work in it,” she said.

Coffee by Caber Coffee will also be available. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

“Although the trailer isn’t big, I will have more space for baking without getting in anyone’s way! I hope to extend the range of cakes that we currently offer too.”

A pint of Guinness sat on the bar
