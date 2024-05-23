The free kids attractions to enjoy at Taste of Grampian 2024 – including Percy Pig mascot

Food and drink fans of all ages will be kept entertained at the north-east’s favourite indoor foodie experience (Taste of Grampian) this year.

Next Saturday (June 1), state-of-the-art Dyce venue P&J Live will play host to the one-day event – running from 10am to 5pm – for the third consecutive year.

There are celebrity and local chef cooking demonstrations taking place at various points throughout the day, along with a host of food and drink stalls, a crafters area, tastings, live music, and much more.

But today we’re focusing on the events and attractions for the kids to get stuck into at Taste of Grampian 2024. With those under 12 getting free access, it makes for an excellent day out.

1) Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar spin to win

The title sponsor for this year’s Taste of Grampian is Marks and Spencer.

The company has pulled out all the stops to ensure there’s a feast of activities at every corner.

A Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar spin to win is among their attractions.

Here, everyone’s a winner with bronze, silver and gold prizes up for grabs – ranging from Percy Pig sweets to a Colin the Caterpillar bag pack filled with caterpillar sweets.

2) Beano’s Gnasher Trail

There will be a Beano’s Gnasher Trail held in the main arena, too.

Everyone’s favourite hound will be hiding around the space causing mischief. Families are invited to follow the trail to find him and complete the comic-strip-themed trail sheet.

If you complete the trail, you can collect a free 2024 Beano Annual from the P&J stand (E34).

3) Face painting, glitter tattoos and balloon modelling

Looking to brighten up your little one’s day with colour and sparkle? Well, you’ll have to head to the face painting and glitter tattoo stations.

From rainbows, flowers and butterflies to animal and superhero inspired designs, there’s something to suit all.

Oh, and I can’t forget to mention the balloon modeller who will be adding balloon twisting fun to this year’s Taste of Grampian.

4) Games in the Marks and Spencer area

Back to Marks and Spencer, the title sponsor will also be pulling together an interactive area incorporating three kid’s games.

Games include the cow-tracing challenge of ‘MOOOOOOVE carefully’, ‘Get Your Free Range Eggs in One Basket’, and fish ‘easy as 1, 2, omega 3’.

5) Bouncy castle

The bouncy castle is sure to keep your kids occupied for a while.

Not only that, but it’ll prove great exercise for burning off any excess energy they may have from the sweet treats they’ve tucked into from the food and drink exhibitors.

6) Meet Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar

Last but certainly not least, eventgoers of all ages (not just the kids) are sure to be excited by our ‘special guests’ at Taste of Grampian 2024 – Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar.

The two characters will be roaming the main arena hall throughout the day, and will be delighted to take a selfie or two with you.

You can use the selfie frame provided for some added pizzazz.

And don’t forget to pick up your sticker…

Marks and Spencer will also be handing out Percy Pig drawstring bags, which include a small Percy Pig treat and activity sheet, to all kids.

How to get tickets for Taste of Grampian 2024

Tickets for admission are now on sale on Ticketmaster, priced at £15 (plus a £1 booking fee).

You can also purchase tickets for £18 on the day of the event at the main P&J Live entrance.

Parking in the underground car park on-site at P&J Live is free and, as previously stated, children under 12 go free.