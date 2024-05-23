The free kids attractions to enjoy at Taste of Grampian 2024 – including Percy Pig mascot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The free kids attractions to enjoy at Taste of Grampian 2024 – including Percy Pig mascot

There will be a feast of activities at every corner...

Find out what kids activities are on the agenda at this year's Taste of Grampian.
By Karla Sinclair

Food and drink fans of all ages will be kept entertained at the north-east’s favourite indoor foodie experience (Taste of Grampian) this year.

Next Saturday (June 1), state-of-the-art Dyce venue P&J Live will play host to the one-day event – running from 10am to 5pm – for the third consecutive year.

Crowd of people at Taste of Grampian 2023.
Taste of Grampian 2024 takes place next weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

There are celebrity and local chef cooking demonstrations taking place at various points throughout the day, along with a host of food and drink stalls, a crafters area, tastings, live music, and much more.

But today we’re focusing on the events and attractions for the kids to get stuck into at Taste of Grampian 2024. With those under 12 getting free access, it makes for an excellent day out.

1) Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar spin to win

The title sponsor for this year’s Taste of Grampian is Marks and Spencer.

Banner for Taste of Grampian.

The company has pulled out all the stops to ensure there’s a feast of activities at every corner.

A Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar spin to win is among their attractions.

Here, everyone’s a winner with bronze, silver and gold prizes up for grabs – ranging from Percy Pig sweets to a Colin the Caterpillar bag pack filled with caterpillar sweets.

Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar treats.
Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar treats. Image: Shutterstock

2) Beano’s Gnasher Trail

There will be a Beano’s Gnasher Trail held in the main arena, too.

Everyone’s favourite hound will be hiding around the space causing mischief. Families are invited to follow the trail to find him and complete the comic-strip-themed trail sheet.

If you complete the trail, you can collect a free 2024 Beano Annual from the P&J stand (E34).

Eventgoers enjoying the kids zone at last year's Taste of Grampian.
Eventgoers enjoying the kids zone at last year’s event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

3) Face painting, glitter tattoos and balloon modelling

Looking to brighten up your little one’s day with colour and sparkle? Well, you’ll have to head to the face painting and glitter tattoo stations.

From rainbows, flowers and butterflies to animal and superhero inspired designs, there’s something to suit all.

Oh, and I can’t forget to mention the balloon modeller who will be adding balloon twisting fun to this year’s Taste of Grampian.

Young girl gets face painted at last year's TOG.
There will be face painting on offer. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

4) Games in the Marks and Spencer area

Back to Marks and Spencer, the title sponsor will also be pulling together an interactive area incorporating three kid’s games.

Cow-tracing challenge at Marks and Spencer's interactive game area for kids.
MOOOOOOVE carefully. Note: This image is not an exact replica of what will be at Taste of Grampian. Image: Supplied by Marks and Spencer

Games include the cow-tracing challenge of ‘MOOOOOOVE carefully’, ‘Get Your Free Range Eggs in One Basket’, and fish ‘easy as 1, 2, omega 3’.

M&S's Get Your Free Range Eggs in One Basket game.
Will you be trying the Get Your Free Range Eggs in One Basket game? Note: This image is not an exact replica of what will be at Taste of Grampian. Image: Supplied by Marks and Spencer

5) Bouncy castle

The bouncy castle is sure to keep your kids occupied for a while.

Not only that, but it’ll prove great exercise for burning off any excess energy they may have from the sweet treats they’ve tucked into from the food and drink exhibitors.

6) Meet Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar

Last but certainly not least, eventgoers of all ages (not just the kids) are sure to be excited by our ‘special guests’ at Taste of Grampian 2024 – Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar.

The two characters will be roaming the main arena hall throughout the day, and will be delighted to take a selfie or two with you.

Inside the main arena during Taste of Grampian 2023.
Inside the main arena during Taste of Grampian 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

You can use the selfie frame provided for some added pizzazz.

And don’t forget to pick up your sticker…

Marks and Spencer will also be handing out Percy Pig drawstring bags, which include a small Percy Pig treat and activity sheet, to all kids.

How to get tickets for Taste of Grampian 2024

Tickets for admission are now on sale on Ticketmaster, priced at £15 (plus a £1 booking fee).

You can also purchase tickets for £18 on the day of the event at the main P&J Live entrance.

Parking in the underground car park on-site at P&J Live is free and, as previously stated, children under 12 go free.

