The 9 vendors you can get a bite to eat from at Taste of Grampian 2023

Taste of Grampian 2023 is set to be a fun and food-filled day out for everyone in attendance – whether you’re a stallholder or a ticketholder.

And regardless of your tastes, there is bound to be at least one mobile food and drink unit set up on the day serving grub that will curb your cravings.

From juicy burgers to refreshing ice cream and fresh seafood to decadent tray bakes, you’ll find an abundance of sweet and savoury treats on offer.

Here are just some of the vendors you can grab a bite to eat from at Taste of Grampian 2023 – held at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday June 3.

JP’s Kitchen

If burgers are up your street, then put JP’s Kitchen on your radar ahead of the event.

The Inverurie business, which was recently forced to expand just three months after its launch, has gone down a hit with north-east foodies that adore high-quality comfort food.

What’s on the menu?: Scottish home-cooked classics such as mince and tatties, stovies and burgers

Lolly’s Ice Cream

Lauren Milne from Portlethen in Aberdeen launched Lolly’s – the nickname given to her by family and friends – Ice Cream in February 2022. And the rest is history.

The 24-year-old already has plans to secure a shop or parlour for the business in the future as its popularity continues to increase.

Having developed roughly 100 flavours to date, a figure that continues to grow, it’s clear her sole passion is ice cream.

What’s on the menu?: Ice cream, sorbets, homemade waffle cones and baked goods

G&M Whyte

G&M Whyte was established more than three decades ago, starting in the butchery profession and expanding over the years into the outside catering business.

I have had the pleasure of tucking into plenty of dishes from the brand in the past, so can highly recommend their burgers and chips.

However, I do want to put one of their bratwursts to the test as soon as possible…

What’s on the menu?: Burgers, bratwursts, chips and rolls

Anyone fancy a breakfast roll made by Connie ?? Tattie scone , black pudding , and a wee egg with a beautiful orange yolk 😋😋😋Hands off this one it’s mine 😂😂 Posted by G & M Whyte Event Caterers on Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Seasonal Flavour

Seasonal Flavour is from the Highlands but attends events across the north and north-east. But for those of you yet to sample their offering and are heading to Taste of Grampian 2023, then you’re in luck.

Whether you’re after something light or heavy, this is the place to stop by as the trailer is known for serving up a nice variety of dishes.

What’s on the menu?: Soups, burgers, chicken and fries

Seafood Bothy

This one is self explanatory, but you can bag a range of mouth-watering, fresh seafood items if you decide to queue at Seafood Bothy.

The Stonehaven-based business has been wowing customers for some time with its traditional and creative menu items. Some examples include lobster burritos, Cullen skink and crab toasties.

Last year the vendor saw huge queues for its fare so be sure to get stuck in quick.

What’s on the menu?: Seafood, seafood and more seafood

Morley’s Coffee

Turriff-based mobile coffee unit Morley’s Coffee will be at hand to ensure Taste of Grampian 2023 visitors get their coffee fix.

Not only that, but the team also sells enticing tray bakes – the perfect accompaniment with a nice brew.

What’s on the menu?: Coffee and baked goods

Angus Grill and Larder

Expect fresh and locally sourced grub from Angus Grill and Larder that is sure to leave you feeling full and satisfied.

While, like the other food and drink units, their Taste of Grampian 2023 menu is yet to be revealed, I have no doubt that visitors will be wowed by the offering.

What’s on the menu?: Wings, hot dogs, burgers and more

Burning Hands & Plates

Another quality burger van will be opening its hatches at the one-day premium food and drink festival, this van being Burning Hands & Plates.

Normally based at Aberdeen’s Beach Esplanade, its dishes are far too tempting to say no to. There are even some low carb options available for those after something on the light side.

What’s on the menu?: Sandwiches, burgers and low carb dishes

The Crab Company

The Crab Company has been setting up shop at markets across the city and shire in recent months including Banchory, Bridge of Don and Alford to name a few.

Salmon, oysters, langoustines, prawns, herring and mussels are among the items you can bag, as well as rolls.

What’s on the menu?: Fish packs and rolls