The 9 vendors you can get a bite to eat from at Taste of Grampian 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The 9 vendors you can get a bite to eat from at Taste of Grampian 2023

Here are just some of the food and drink vendors attending this year's Taste of Grampian festival in Aberdeen.

Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Taste of Grampian 2023 is set to be a fun and food-filled day out for everyone in attendance – whether you’re a stallholder or a ticketholder.

And regardless of your tastes, there is bound to be at least one mobile food and drink unit set up on the day serving grub that will curb your cravings.

From juicy burgers to refreshing ice cream and fresh seafood to decadent tray bakes, you’ll find an abundance of sweet and savoury treats on offer.

Here are just some of the vendors you can grab a bite to eat from at Taste of Grampian 2023 – held at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Saturday June 3.

JP’s Kitchen

If burgers are up your street, then put JP’s Kitchen on your radar ahead of the event.

The Inverurie business, which was recently forced to expand just three months after its launch, has gone down a hit with north-east foodies that adore high-quality comfort food.

What’s on the menu?: Scottish home-cooked classics such as mince and tatties, stovies and burgers

Burger fans will be in for a treat if they stop by JP’s Kitchen at Taste of Grampian 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Lolly’s Ice Cream

Lauren Milne from Portlethen in Aberdeen launched Lolly’s – the nickname given to her by family and friends – Ice Cream in February 2022. And the rest is history.

The 24-year-old already has plans to secure a shop or parlour for the business in the future as its popularity continues to increase.

Having developed roughly 100 flavours to date, a figure that continues to grow, it’s clear her sole passion is ice cream.

What’s on the menu?: Ice cream, sorbets, homemade waffle cones and baked goods

Lolly’s Ice Cream owner Lauren Milne with a selection of ice cream flavours. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

G&M Whyte

G&M Whyte was established more than three decades ago, starting in the butchery profession and expanding over the years into the outside catering business.

I have had the pleasure of tucking into plenty of dishes from the brand in the past, so can highly recommend their burgers and chips.

However, I do want to put one of their bratwursts to the test as soon as possible…

What’s on the menu?: Burgers, bratwursts, chips and rolls

Anyone fancy a breakfast roll made by Connie ?? Tattie scone , black pudding , and a wee egg with a beautiful orange yolk 😋😋😋Hands off this one it’s mine 😂😂

Posted by G & M Whyte Event Caterers on Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Seasonal Flavour

Seasonal Flavour is from the Highlands but attends events across the north and north-east. But for those of you yet to sample their offering and are heading to Taste of Grampian 2023, then you’re in luck.

Whether you’re after something light or heavy, this is the place to stop by as the trailer is known for serving up a nice variety of dishes.

What’s on the menu?: Soups, burgers, chicken and fries

Seasonal Flavour’s homemade twice cooked fries with truffle salt, fresh chives and Mull cheddar. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

Seafood Bothy

This one is self explanatory, but you can bag a range of mouth-watering, fresh seafood items if you decide to queue at Seafood Bothy.

The Stonehaven-based business has been wowing customers for some time with its traditional and creative menu items. Some examples include lobster burritos, Cullen skink and crab toasties.

Last year the vendor saw huge queues for its fare so be sure to get stuck in quick.

What’s on the menu?: Seafood, seafood and more seafood

Seafood Bothy are attending Taste of Grampian 2023. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Morley’s Coffee

Turriff-based mobile coffee unit Morley’s Coffee will be at hand to ensure Taste of Grampian 2023 visitors get their coffee fix.

Not only that, but the team also sells enticing tray bakes – the perfect accompaniment with a nice brew.

What’s on the menu?: Coffee and baked goods

Angus Grill and Larder

Expect fresh and locally sourced grub from Angus Grill and Larder that is sure to leave you feeling full and satisfied.

While, like the other food and drink units, their Taste of Grampian 2023 menu is yet to be revealed, I have no doubt that visitors will be wowed by the offering.

What’s on the menu?: Wings, hot dogs, burgers and more

Cauliflower wings, a club sandwich and a signature dog from Angus Grill + Larder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Burning Hands & Plates

Another quality burger van will be opening its hatches at the one-day premium food and drink festival, this van being Burning Hands & Plates.

Normally based at Aberdeen’s Beach Esplanade, its dishes are far too tempting to say no to. There are even some low carb options available for those after something on the light side.

What’s on the menu?: Sandwiches, burgers and low carb dishes

Low carb dishes are also on the menu at Burning Hands & Plates. Image: Supplied by Burning Hands and Plates

The Crab Company

The Crab Company has been setting up shop at markets across the city and shire in recent months including Banchory, Bridge of Don and Alford to name a few.

Salmon, oysters, langoustines, prawns, herring and mussels are among the items you can bag, as well as rolls.

What’s on the menu?: Fish packs and rolls

This weekends Markets as follows:SATURDAYBridge of donElginAvimoreSUNDAYKingussieHope to see you out and about.

Posted by The Crab Company (Scotland) Ltd on Friday, 19 August 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Food and Drink

Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Profile: George McNeil's glass is half full as he gears up for the Spirit…
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Findhorn's Kimberley Inn is a must visit for exceptional pub grub
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Influential 20-year-old from Stonehaven converted sister's bedroom into a kitchen to help pursue baking…
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Bread Guy owners on a roll as they prepare to open fifth shop…
Onion Bhaji Burger.
Try these 6 spots for the best burgers in Elgin and surrounding areas
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Stuffed cookies and Nepalese curry in Aberdeen and drumstick lollipop…
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Superb seafood, seasonal dishes and exceptional service at The Cults Hotel in…
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Award-winning chef shares his recipe for success at The Atrium, one of Aberdeen's newest…
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
BrewDog's controversial gold-plated can competition to return but 'important conditions apply'
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Exhibitor line up for Taste of Grampian announced as more than 100 businesses sign…

Most Read

1
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
King Charles and Camilla pay Ballater an unexpected visit ahead of Coronation
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
"We were way off it" - Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat…
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Hearts 6 Ross County 1 – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Suicide awareness campaigner returning to Fraserburgh after 4,225 mile charity cycle round Britain
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Chairman takes on charity cycle
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders prepare for May round
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron…
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
'It felt like a bomb had gone off': 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lochaber overnight
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man in hospital following collision involving motorbike and police van in Aberdeen
Visitors can tuck into a range of Angus Grill and Larder dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Strichen JAC crowned north club of the year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]