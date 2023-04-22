Nature Watch: Bullfinches bring regal elegance to the garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Travel Outdoors

Nature Watch: Bullfinches bring regal elegance to the garden

The birds are loyal to the core, pairing for life

By Keith Broomfield
The birds are loyal to the core, pairing for life

A soft piping whistle, followed by another – a flute-breath that drifted across the air like a whisper in the breeze.

My eyes scanned the tangled branches of the garden apple tree and glimpsed a pair of bullfinches feasting upon the emerging buds – the male resplendent with his black cap and rosy breast, the female more muted in her plumage, yet nonetheless a picture of regal elegance.

Attractive birds

I watched the pair with mixed emotions – the apple tree was taking a hammering and may lose the vibrancy of its blossom over the coming weeks, yet bullfinches are undeniably attractive birds that bring colour to the garden.

Although widespread, bullfinches only ever occur in low numbers, and as such, should be cherished.

A female bullfinch enjoying her share of the apple buds. Image: Keith Broomfield

Such reflections quickly quelled my angst about the fortunes of the apple tree, for the presence of these bullfinches brought unrequited joy.

Bullfinches are loyal to the core, pairing for life and always going about their business as a couple, whistling to one another continuously like a pair of besotted lovebirds.

The following day, another pair of bullfinches joined the apple-bud plunder.

There was initial friction between the pairs, with short flurries and chasing.

But they soon settled down, both couples eventually finding enough elbow room in the tree to methodically strip the buds.

Insight into behaviour

Other types of trees in the woodland behind the garden were budding too, but the bullfinches completely ignored them due to their all-consuming passion for apple-buds.

Their presence provided a good opportunity to gain an insight into their behaviour, so I settled down in a garden chair and watched the birds for an hour so.

The most striking element was that each pair was tied together by an unbreakable knot, never venturing far from one another.

The alarm call of a blue tit sent one pair spiralling up in the air and into a nearby sycamore.

After a short period, they bounded back to the apple tree again in happy unison.

Other garden life

Watching their antics was a wonderful way to spend the afternoon and inevitably, other garden life caught my attention.

Above the lawn, queen buff-tailed bumblebees, laden with eggs and newly emerged from hibernation, flitted this way and that as they scoured the ground for suitable holes to build their nests in.

Small tortoiseshell butterfly. Image: Keith Broomfield

The clouds parted and the sun shone down, magically conjuring small tortoiseshell and peacock butterflies into the air.

Both species exhibit colourful wing-patterning, which flashed and glistened in the afternoon sun.

Peacock butterfly. Image: Keith Broomfield

Like the bumblebees, they too had emerged from their winter slumbers and were now seeking mates before laying eggs.

What’s that sound?

A loud whistle from the house roof pierced the air.

It was a starling, sitting on the gutter, its beak crammed full of dried grass nesting material.

It eyed me briefly, before scuttling into a crevice under the eaves to build its nest.

Starling on the roof gutter. Image: Keith Broomfield

No matter where I looked, nature was busy at work preparing to produce the next generation.

The aura of excitement in the air was palpable and it was truly inspiring.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Outdoors

Ginger Gairdner: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time
GINGER GAIRDNER: Sowing the seeds of the season to come
Trees for Life Chief Executive, Steve Micklewright at the new rewilding centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World’s first rewilding centre opens near Loch Ness
Nature Watch: Bewitched by the natural treasures of the sea
The John Muir Trust has bought the 45-acre site in Kylesku Image Sean Mackay
Trust buys Kylesku site with plans for community and visitor hub
Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs
Nature Watch: In search of the vampire plant
Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
Nature Watch: Beavers, burrs, buzzards and blackbirds on River Earn walk
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Feature image for piece on Dave Goulder and Glen Cottage Hostel, Torridon Picture shows; Dave Goulder/Glen Cottage. various. Supplied by DCT Design/Dave Goulder Date; Unknown
The fast times and short life of Glen Cottage Hostel in Torridon

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

King Charles was seen leaving the soon to be opened Fish Shop in Ballater. Image: Graeme Eldred.
King Charles and Camilla pay Ballater an unexpected visit ahead of Coronation
Ross County manager Malky Mackay during his side's loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
"We were way off it" - Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat…
Hearts' Lawrence Shankland (C) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Hearts 6 Ross County 1 – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Danny Thain is the founder of charity TWSPP. Image: TWSPP.
Suicide awareness campaigner returning to Fraserburgh after 4,225 mile charity cycle round Britain
Alistair Marshall will cycle around Scotland in June.
Chairman takes on charity cycle
Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis is set to judge the Aberdeen-Angus classes.
Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders prepare for May round
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron…
The earthquake was felt in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'It felt like a bomb had gone off': 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lochaber overnight
Police are at the scene. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Man in hospital following collision involving motorbike and police van in Aberdeen
Members of Strichen JAC at the club's Christmas Party in 2022.
Strichen JAC crowned north club of the year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]