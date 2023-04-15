JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch

John Paul has been smashing it at his mobile food trailer and due to continuous demand, has expanded sooner than envisioned.

By Karla Sinclair
JP is delighted about the expansion. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
JP is delighted about the expansion. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Inverurie street food trailer JP’s Kitchen was welcomed to the local food and drink scene in January with open arms.

The past three months have proved a whirlwind for owner John Paul (JP) Johnston and his wife Jenny, who are “grateful for the custom and support” they have received since launching their new mobile food trailer.

With an ever-increasing fanbase, JP and Jenny quickly came to the realisation that they were already outgrowing their built-to-order Caterpod.

JP’s Kitchen’s mac and cheese burger. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Caterpod, a lightweight kitchen on wheels that can be towed by a car, was picked up by the pair in England last year after months of searching for the perfect trailer to house their business.

And last month, JP and Jenny purchased a “much bigger” food truck in order to ensure more space for food preparation and service due to customer demand.

JP’s new mobile food trailer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In with the new

“I purchased the trailer on Monday March 6 from Chris Trailers based in Manchester,” said JP.

The 47-year-old already has a string of events lined up for 2023 and the increased space will benefit JP’s Kitchen whilst attending.

Premium food and drink festival Taste of Grampian, Moray and Banffshire Heroes and MacMoray Festival are among them.

He continues to be based at Burghmuir Circle in Inverurie.

The food truck owner is excited to attend Taste of Grampian this June. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I have been very busy at the site at Burghmuir Circle and I now have a lot of events coming up,” JP, from Blackburn, said.

“I realised quickly that the trailer [Caterpod] was too small for the volume of preparation and service that we required.

“As all the space won’t be taken up during service [in the new trailer], I can prepare food at the same time during quieter times.”

The same well-loved branding and menu

The trademark bright orange JP’s Kitchen branding is still displayed on the new food trailer.

The menu will also remain the same, boasting a variety of Scottish home-cooked classics priced from £3 to £7. They include mince and tatties, stovies and burgers as well as breakfast rolls.

While a new trailer is on the scene, JP has no plans to sell his first and will “use it for small events”.

The Caterpod will be kept for small local events. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

The food truck owner says “it feels great” to be expanding in such a short space of time since the launch.

He added: “It’s daunting to start out on your own. I’m grateful for all the custom and support I’ve had.”

