JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie street food trailer JP’s Kitchen was welcomed to the local food and drink scene in January with open arms.

The past three months have proved a whirlwind for owner John Paul (JP) Johnston and his wife Jenny, who are “grateful for the custom and support” they have received since launching their new mobile food trailer.

With an ever-increasing fanbase, JP and Jenny quickly came to the realisation that they were already outgrowing their built-to-order Caterpod.

The Caterpod, a lightweight kitchen on wheels that can be towed by a car, was picked up by the pair in England last year after months of searching for the perfect trailer to house their business.

And last month, JP and Jenny purchased a “much bigger” food truck in order to ensure more space for food preparation and service due to customer demand.

In with the new

“I purchased the trailer on Monday March 6 from Chris Trailers based in Manchester,” said JP.

The 47-year-old already has a string of events lined up for 2023 and the increased space will benefit JP’s Kitchen whilst attending.

Premium food and drink festival Taste of Grampian, Moray and Banffshire Heroes and MacMoray Festival are among them.

He continues to be based at Burghmuir Circle in Inverurie.

“I have been very busy at the site at Burghmuir Circle and I now have a lot of events coming up,” JP, from Blackburn, said.

“I realised quickly that the trailer [Caterpod] was too small for the volume of preparation and service that we required.

“As all the space won’t be taken up during service [in the new trailer], I can prepare food at the same time during quieter times.”

The same well-loved branding and menu

The trademark bright orange JP’s Kitchen branding is still displayed on the new food trailer.

The menu will also remain the same, boasting a variety of Scottish home-cooked classics priced from £3 to £7. They include mince and tatties, stovies and burgers as well as breakfast rolls.

While a new trailer is on the scene, JP has no plans to sell his first and will “use it for small events”.

The food truck owner says “it feels great” to be expanding in such a short space of time since the launch.

He added: “It’s daunting to start out on your own. I’m grateful for all the custom and support I’ve had.”