Heavenly Desserts to open in Aberdeen this weekend

A new dessert parlour is opening in Aberdeen this weekend.

Heavenly Desserts officially opens its doors on Union Street tomorrow – becoming the chain’s fourth store in Scotland and 51st in the UK.

Visitors can look forward to aÂ variety of sweet treats, which are also suitable for vegan, halal and gluten-free diners.

The chain is moving into the former Sainsburys unit at 206 Union Street and has capacity for 60 sit-ins.

Managing director Yousif Aslam said the team are thrilled to be opening in the Granite City.

He said: “Here at Heavenly Desserts we never sit still â€“ having recently achieved the fantastic milestone of launching 50 UK restaurants in July, weâ€™ve all been excitedly planning for our next store opening in Aberdeen this August”.

“Weâ€™ve only just scratched the surface and Iâ€™m really excited to see the journey unfold as we grow our footprint in the UK and globally.”

Unique addition to Aberdeen

The restaurant is sure to be a unique addition to Aberdeen, and could also help revive Union Street where many shops now lay empty.

Guests will get to experience the brand’s handmade gelato from Northern Italy, as well as a range of dessert options.

It will be open from Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 11pm, and on noon-midnight on Friday and Saturdays.