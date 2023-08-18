Heavenly Desserts to open in Aberdeen this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Heavenly Desserts to open in Aberdeen this weekend

The Union Street store is the chain's fourth in Scotland, with plenty on offer for vegan, gluten-free and halal customers.

By Shanay Taylor
Heavenly Desserts restaurant Aberdeen
Heavenly Desserts on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Cartwright Communications.

A new dessert parlour is opening in Aberdeen this weekend.

Heavenly Desserts officially opens its doors on Union Street tomorrow – becoming the chain’s fourth store in Scotland and 51st in the UK.

Visitors can look forward to aÂ  variety of sweet treats, which are also suitable for vegan, halal and gluten-free diners.

The chain is moving into the former Sainsburys unit at 206 Union Street and has capacity for 60 sit-ins.

Heavenly Desserts on Union Street
Heavenly Desserts on Union Street is the company’s fourth venue in Scotland. Image: Kieran Beattie/ DC Thomson.

Managing director Yousif Aslam said the team are thrilled to be opening in the Granite City.

He said: “Here at Heavenly Desserts we never sit still â€“ having recently achieved the fantastic milestone of launching 50 UK restaurants in July, weâ€™ve all been excitedly planning for our next store opening in Aberdeen this August”.

“Weâ€™ve only just scratched the surface and Iâ€™m really excited to see the journey unfold as we grow our footprint in the UK and globally.”

Heavenly Desserts Aberdeen
The new venue will be the company’s fourth one in Scotland. Image: Cartwright Communications

Unique addition to Aberdeen

The restaurant is sure to be a unique addition to Aberdeen, and could also help revive Union Street where many shops now lay empty.

Guests will get to experience the brand’s handmade gelato from Northern Italy, as well as a range of dessert options.

It will be open from Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 11pm, and on noon-midnight on Friday and Saturdays.

Conversation